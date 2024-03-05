"My ex-banking boss sexually harassed me on a Zoom call"

I am looking for advice. I recently attended a video call with my former boss from an investment bank, and he harassed me in a way that was completely unacceptable.

The harassment took place while I was discussing a potential role with his employer and occurred both during a video call and in subsequent messaging. There was a series of sexually explicit comments, relentless indecent exposure requests and unwelcome advances.

I have a record of his behaviour and am planning to find a New York lawyer who will represent me.

This is someone I worked with in the past and who offered promised to help me with my job search. He chose to abuse me. He still works for the bank, and as reporting to their HR is pointless, I am exploring avenues to sue for damages, including punitive measures.

This harrowing experience has not only taken a toll on my mental well-being but has also disrupted my ongoing job interviews, leading to a temporary halt in the process. I suspect this is a pattern of repeat behaviour: he insisted that women always consider themselves "victims."

Does anyone have any advice? Can anyone suggest a good lawyer in New York City who works on a contingent fee basis? Please let me know in the comments below.

Kate Malone is a pseudonym

