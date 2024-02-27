Discover your dream Career
Fintech

Fintech CEO bringing staff back to the office: "If you don't like it, leave."

by Alex McMurray
11 hours ago
3 minute read
Fintech CEO bringing staff back to the office: "If you don't like it, leave."

Fintechs and their CEOs have been pushing staff back to the office, but few have been as brazen with their demands as Guillaume Pousaz of Checkout.com. He's strictly requested three office days per week, and staff aren't happy.

Checkout switched its policy in August, and Pousaz has since had a 57% disapproval rating on Glassdoor. Reviews in 2024 average 2.3 stars, well below Checkout's long term average of 2.9 and the industry average of 3.6.

Pousaz has reportedly said "if you don't like it, leave," multiple times regarding his business decisions. An employee on jobs forum Blind said he once accompanied his new catchphrase with "we all have kids and doctor's appointments, but you have to come three days." The employee told us "people are very unhappy with him right now" and that "managers didn't want three days in office either."

Checkout instituted the change "to collaborate and build meaningful relationships", but it appears to have had the opposite effect. Reviews say that "socials are now barren after 15 minutes," and a new "staple of leaving drinks ceremonies" is guessing who's next. They also noted that the London office wasn't equipped to handle the entire headcount, resulting in "people having to sit away from colleagues/in seats of other departments."

Pousaz, who previously rejected a graduate job offer from Citi and pursued a surfing career, has clearly taken inspiration from investment banking. Like JPMorgan, Reviews claim the firm now monitors access cards to ensure people are coming in the requisite amount as of 2024. Some banks, like Standard Chartered, are actually more lax than the fintech, and operate hybrid policies.

Don't expect to catch Pousaz in your office too often, however; he's a Dubai native who spends 300 days a year flying to various locations. Don't expect him to leave, either... he recently took to twitter to debunk rumors of his departure.

So why is everyone staying? The money might have something to do with it. In 2022 accounts filed on Companies House this month, the fintech revealed its ~1000 UK employees earned $141.3k, well above the likes of Monzo and Revolut. The accounts also revealed the company had a net loss of $126.3m that year.

Checkout.com did not respond to request for comment.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
