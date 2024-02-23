Discover your dream Career
1
Financial

The happy people in Standard Chartered spend two days in the office

by Alex McMurray
2 hours ago
2 minute read
The happy people in Standard Chartered spend two days in the office

Commute-averse bankers have little to look forward to this year. The industry at large is pushing its employees back to the office, but there may be a safe haven: Standard Chartered.

In the Bank's 2023 annual report, it revealed some results from its MyVoice employee survey, including some interesting insights regarding its "agreed flexi-working arrangements." 52k of the firm's approximate 80.4k employees work hybrid, "the majority" spending just two to three days in the office.

The approach appears to be working. Standard Chartered says, "employees who are working flexibly express greater satisfaction with overall employee experience and work–life balance in comparison to employees working fully remotely or fully in the office."

The most often cited positive in Standard Chartered's 9.4k Glassdoor reviews is indeed a  "good work-life balance". Reviews in 2024 say the bank has "one of the best flexible working arrangements in the industry."

Flexible work is not all. Standard Chartered's report also says the bank is "re-imagin[ing]" its "physical workspaces with the relevant infrastructure and technology to provide hubs for teamwork, collaboration and learning." One Singapore associate who praises its WFH policy, says the "revamped office space has more open places for discussions rather than a traditional cubicle-style workspace." ⬜ 

Most banks are pushing in the opposite direction when it comes to hybrid work. Our bonus expectation survey showed that every role in finance bar operations spent more days in the office last year compared to 2022, and no team spent less than three days in the office on average.

If you have the opposite attitude and prefer the office, Deutsche Bank is on your side. It recently announced changes to its policy, and now says that managers must spend at least four days per week in the office and everyone else must spend a minimum of three.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Alex McMurray
1 comments
  • Br
    Bruce Dwayne
    2 hours ago

    Ain't that just the girl from The Boys in the picture?

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
