Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

Goldman Sachs uses AI to decipher code from laid off engineers

by Alex McMurray
7 November 2023
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs uses AI to decipher code from laid off engineers

Banks are just one of many institutions using generative AI to help engineers code. However, its uses aren't restricted to simply asking CoPilot to write functions for you. Speaking on the AI in Business podcast, Goldman Sachs chief information officer Marco Argenti said LLMs are particularly useful for understanding code that has already been written. 

"One of the things a coder struggles the most with is taking someone else's code," Argenti said. Oftentimes they will have to do this when "someone has left the company, and they need to maintain that code." In other words, AI is being used to help Goldman understand code written by staff who've left, including those who've been laid off. 

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter.

In these cases at Goldman Sachs, Argenti added that developers, "use AI not just to write code but explain it." This might be because it's written in a language they aren't familiar with or don't like (we're looking at you Slang). Or maybe it's because the previous engineer had an idiosyncratic coding style. 

An added bonus for Argenti is the increasingly symbiotic relationship between the prompter and the prompted. He says the "AI determines, sometimes implicitly, sometimes explicitly, the level at which you talk and reason about a topic." This can help junior developers or transitioning employees get to grips with daunting projects more easily. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. To stay informed, Sign up here to get Morning Coffee in your inbox or sign up to our new Technology Newsletter

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Quantitative Researcher (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Chief Investment Officer (CIO)
London, United Kingdom
Man Group plc
Quantitative Researcher – Portfolio Engineering
Man Group plc
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Jane Street's trading floor can be a peculiar place

Jane Street's trading floor can be a peculiar place

"I'm leaving UBS because it's mediocre compared to Credit Suisse"

"I'm leaving UBS because it's mediocre compared to Credit Suisse"

Ex-BofA director leaves high frequency trading for crypto

Ex-BofA director leaves high frequency trading for crypto

Female graduates get jobs in venture capital, but not the best ones

Female graduates get jobs in venture capital, but not the best ones

UBS's $500m of Credit Suisse retention bonuses expire next year

UBS's $500m of Credit Suisse retention bonuses expire next year

Related articles

Jane Street's trading floor can be a peculiar place
Technology

Jane Street's trading floor can be a peculiar place

8 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"I'm leaving UBS because it's mediocre compared to Credit Suisse"
Technology

"I'm leaving UBS because it's mediocre compared to Credit Suisse"

8 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Temporary AI devs in Singapore paid much higher than full-timers
Technology

Temporary AI devs in Singapore paid much higher than full-timers

8 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-Deutsche Bank quant in London takes hot job in the desert
Technology

Ex-Deutsche Bank quant in London takes hot job in the desert

7 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.