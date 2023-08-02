Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

JPMorgan VP becomes Mastercard director after Amazon detour

by Alex McMurray
2 August 2023
2 minute read
JPMorgan VP becomes Mastercard director after Amazon detour

A lot of bankers leave for big tech and return shortly after, often to a bigger job than before. Amid the cuts at FAANG firms, one ex JPMorgan VP who left for Amazon has been able to return to finance (well... fintech) as a director despite only actually working there for four months.

Viraj Patel joins payments veteran Mastercard in London as a director of strategy for its transfer solutions business, which encompasses a variety of payment based product offerings. This follows a seven-month period out of employment, having left Amazon in January. His short stay at the tech giant saw him work in business development for consumer financial services and payments.

Patel spent five and a half years at JPMorgan, starting as a senior associate on the consumer banking side, then moving to the investment bank's digital strategy team with a focus on fintech partners. Prior to that, he spent over four years at Citi, which he joined as a graduate. He worked in both the UK corporate broking team and the investment banking team.

At Amazon, meanwhile, employees are still pouring out. Last month, the cuts (which are still ongoing) reached its pharmaceutical business unit, though it says that only a "small number" of employees were let go.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Senior Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – circa $300k total comp package!
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
New York, United States
Goodman Masson
Oil & Gas Structured Credit Financing – Director or VP
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Quantitative Researcher
Alexander Chapman
New York, United States
Top Articles
Goldman Sachs: revelations from an unusual ex-MD

Goldman Sachs: revelations from an unusual ex-MD

The ex-HSBC MD that wants crypto to be more like his FX desk

The ex-HSBC MD that wants crypto to be more like his FX desk

No bank is good at everything. ⁠Except JPMorgan and Goldman.

No bank is good at everything. ⁠Except JPMorgan and Goldman.

BNP Paribas' head of GBP trading quietly quit for a hedge fund

BNP Paribas' head of GBP trading quietly quit for a hedge fund

The London fintech paying more in Singapore than the UK

The London fintech paying more in Singapore than the UK

Related articles

Life after JPMorgan: The VP & MD that got married
Technology

Life after JPMorgan: The VP & MD that got married

4 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
2024 banking tech internship pay: JPMorgan leads with $150k
Technology

2024 banking tech internship pay: JPMorgan leads with $150k

2 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
ChatGPT secrets from the newest $300k salary jobs in finance
Technology

ChatGPT secrets from the newest $300k salary jobs in finance

2 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Goldman Sachs MD and Marcus tech head joins JPMorgan
Technology

Goldman Sachs MD and Marcus tech head joins JPMorgan

2 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.