Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

Goldman Sachs VP left for Meta, returned as an MD after 2 years

by Alex McMurray
18 July 2023
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs VP left for Meta, returned as an MD after 2 years

In previous years, it was all the rage for banking technologists to leave for FAANG jobs. Now, amid broad and unexpected layoffs across big tech, the reverse is true. Coming back to finance can sometimes be a hat-in-hand moment, returning to the same rank in the hierarchy, but one Goldman Sachs VP, Sreenath Maikkara, left for Meta in just 2021 and returned last week as a managing director.

Maikkara hasn't joined directly from Meta though, he was only an engineering manager there for a year. Instead, his most recent job was a senior vice president of engineering at HealthTech firm H1. There, he created a "contextual natural language search engine targeted towards healthcare domain."

This isn't the first time Maikkara left Goldman and came back. In 2018, after four years as a VP at the firm, he left to become head of engineering at data analytics consultancy Nabler (where he also worked prior to joining Goldman). He was only at Nabler for ten months, however, before returning to Goldman as a technology fellow and VP.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Anson McCade
Intraday Futures Quant PM
Anson McCade
Manhattan, United States
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Sr Quant Developer - Python
Manhattan, United States
Global Equity Research Analyst
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
 Stripe pay: Not so shiny now we have OpenAI

 Stripe pay: Not so shiny now we have OpenAI

How Citadel chooses which of its interns get full time offers

How Citadel chooses which of its interns get full time offers

Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers

Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers

Blackstone only accepts 1 in 400 graduates. Good luck

Blackstone only accepts 1 in 400 graduates. Good luck

Citi wants to keep directors happy after big hiring of new MDs

Citi wants to keep directors happy after big hiring of new MDs

Related articles

Forget Rust: A new programming language is rivalling C++
Technology

Forget Rust: A new programming language is rivalling C++

21 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The new programming language with C++ speed & Python ease
Technology

The new programming language with C++ speed & Python ease

19 Jul 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
3
'A very bad time for banking technology jobs.' Except at Citi
Technology

'A very bad time for banking technology jobs.' Except at Citi

19 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
The trading firm paying $20k a month that loves interns from India
Technology

The trading firm paying $20k a month that loves interns from India

19 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.