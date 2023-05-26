A Deutsche Bank director that left for Meta is "coming home"

Bankers have been streaming back into finance from Meta. Some return to their former employer while others go somewhere new. It's a case of the former for Renato Manna who announced he's returning to Deutsche Bank, saying "it feels like coming home."

Manna joins Deutsche Bank as its head of architecture for the central risk office (CRO) in what he describes as "an evolution of what I was doing earlier." He was previously head of financial risk domain architecture.

He says he was formerly "responsible for the technology strategy and roadmap" of all financial risk functions. His new role also encompasses non-financial risk domains.

He spent a year and a half at Meta, specifically focusing on e-commerce platforms across the Meta suite. Prior to that he spent over a decade in banking, starting at Credit Suisse. He joined Deutsche Bank's London team as a VP in 2016 and became a director in 2020.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)