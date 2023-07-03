Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Credit Suisse MDs are joining boutiques, too

by Zeno Toulon
3 July 2023
2 minute read
Credit Suisse MDs are joining boutiques, too

It’s not just the big banks adding managing directors from Credit Suisse. We’ve spotted at least one boutique investment bank grabbing a plate and joining the buffet.

Michael Binetti is the MD in question. He spent over five years with Credit Suisse as a senior analyst, covering retail and digital commerce equities. He’ll be covering the same sector for Evercore in New York as of last week, taking a small promotion in the process – from managing director to senior managing director.

Binetti is far from being the only ex-Credit Suisse face at Evercore. Bloomberg reported in May that Evercore had hired a number of Credit Suisse bankers, including three MDs - Giuseppe Monarchi, Laurence Hainault, and Francesco Gurrieri.

UBS’ plan to cut half of Credit Suisse’s staff has scattered the bank’s staff across the industry, with Deutsche Bank being one of the most prolific interested parties. But that hasn’t stopped the bank’s former staff popping up in private equity (in Miami, no less) and at hedge funds. Nice to see boutiques getting in on the action, we suppose.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Anson McCade
Intraday Futures Quant PM
Anson McCade
Manhattan, United States
Global Equity Research Analyst
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
Energy & Infrastructure M&A - Analyst 1 or 2
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
 Stripe pay: Not so shiny now we have OpenAI

 Stripe pay: Not so shiny now we have OpenAI

How Citadel chooses which of its interns get full time offers

How Citadel chooses which of its interns get full time offers

Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers

Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers

Blackstone only accepts 1 in 400 graduates. Good luck

Blackstone only accepts 1 in 400 graduates. Good luck

Citi wants to keep directors happy after big hiring of new MDs

Citi wants to keep directors happy after big hiring of new MDs

Related articles

Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers
Financial

Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers

21 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Blackstone only accepts 1 in 400 graduates. Good luck
Financial

Blackstone only accepts 1 in 400 graduates. Good luck

21 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citi wants to keep directors happy after big hiring of new MDs
Financial

Citi wants to keep directors happy after big hiring of new MDs

21 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank elaborates on its banker hiring spree. 28 year-old finance millionaires contemplated nuclear bunker
Financial

Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank elaborates on its banker hiring spree. 28 year-old finance millionaires contemplated nuclear bunker

21 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.