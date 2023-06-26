Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Another Credit Suisse risk bigshot leaves for a hedge fund

by Zeno Toulon
26 June 2023
2 minute read
Another Credit Suisse risk bigshot leaves for a hedge fund

The UBS-Credit Suisse merger might have become a legal reality, but that doesn’t mean there aren't leaving while they wait to find out whether they're actually wanted in the new world. The latest spate of exits from the Swiss giant are in risk.

Nancy Licul joins Citadel, Ken Griffin’s hedge fund, to be its global head of operational risk. Licul spent four years at Credit Suisse as an MD, and most recently the group’s head of non-financial risk. She was with Goldman Sachs before that, where she was made an MD in the class of 2018. She’s based in New York.

Licul hasn’t been the only one of Credit Suisse’s risk professionals interested in moving to a hedge fund. We covered Jon Antonakakis, the bank’s former global head of market risk for ECM, equities, and systematic strategies leaving last week – he joined Brevan Howard.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: editortips@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate - European Leveraged Finance
London, United Kingdom
Leveraged Credit Investment Professional – Top-Performing Global Fund (London)
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Morning Coffee: These are the worst banks to work for if there’s a meltdown. Private equity funds only want to hire fundraising and marketing people

Morning Coffee: These are the worst banks to work for if there’s a meltdown. Private equity funds only want to hire fundraising and marketing people

BofA Singapore IT head leaves finance for $206bn tech firm

BofA Singapore IT head leaves finance for $206bn tech firm

Top macro trader's motivation for leaving the beach

Top macro trader's motivation for leaving the beach

UBS intern founded a hedge fund after boss laughed in her face

UBS intern founded a hedge fund after boss laughed in her face

Deutsche Bank has London's lowest dinner allowance apparently

Deutsche Bank has London's lowest dinner allowance apparently

Related articles

Top macro trader's motivation for leaving the beach
Financial

Top macro trader's motivation for leaving the beach

28 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Deutsche Bank has London's lowest dinner allowance apparently
Financial

Deutsche Bank has London's lowest dinner allowance apparently

28 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Quitting Credit Suisse… And heading to private equity in Miami
Financial

Quitting Credit Suisse… And heading to private equity in Miami

28 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
CFA Level 1 candidate passes the exam after terrible accident
Financial

CFA Level 1 candidate passes the exam after terrible accident

28 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.