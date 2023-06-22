Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

The Singapore fintech that's building its executive team

by Alex McMurray
22 June 2023
2 minute read
The Singapore fintech that's building its executive team

Oftentimes, new fintechs are founded by people that met working at previous ones. Revolut's alumni proliferate in the stealth startup space, while Monzo's founders met at Starling Bank. A new Singapore fintech has done something similar, and is still looking to its old employer for executives.

The co-founders of Singapore based "B2B2C payments platform" Finmo all worked at $15bn Israeli payments fintech Rapyd. CEO David Hanna was Rapyd's chief risk and compliance officer, CSO Richard Oh was Asia head of payment network partnerships, CRO Thomas Kang was director of enterprise sales and CPO Akhil Nigam was a director of product. 

They started the firm in 2021 and two years later they're expanding the executive arm. Anthony Yeoh joined this month as Rapyd's APAC risk and compliance lead. He previously worked under Hanna in Rapyd's compliance team and comes from Luno, a crypto investment app. 

Finmo is not done hiring executives; also in Singapore, it is looking for a CFO. While the role is still open to anyone, the fintech's track record suggests a key factor for success is experience at their former firm.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: editortips@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Morgan McKinley
Senior Programme Manager / Director - Global Bank - Singapore
Morgan McKinley
Singapore
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Amethyst Partners
Investment Analyst, Family Office
Amethyst Partners
Singapore
Fixed Income Quantitative Analyst
New York, United States
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Morning Coffee: These are the worst banks to work for if there’s a meltdown. Private equity funds only want to hire fundraising and marketing people

Morning Coffee: These are the worst banks to work for if there’s a meltdown. Private equity funds only want to hire fundraising and marketing people

BofA Singapore IT head leaves finance for $206bn tech firm

BofA Singapore IT head leaves finance for $206bn tech firm

Top macro trader's motivation for leaving the beach

Top macro trader's motivation for leaving the beach

UBS intern founded a hedge fund after boss laughed in her face

UBS intern founded a hedge fund after boss laughed in her face

Deutsche Bank has London's lowest dinner allowance apparently

Deutsche Bank has London's lowest dinner allowance apparently

Related articles

ex-JPMorgan fintech head demanding in-office at new crypto firm
Fintech

ex-JPMorgan fintech head demanding in-office at new crypto firm

28 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Revolut's head of hiring: Nowhere is safe now (except Revolut)
Fintech

Revolut's head of hiring: Nowhere is safe now (except Revolut)

27 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Is fintech secretly a nightmare industry to work in?
Fintech

Is fintech secretly a nightmare industry to work in?

26 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Stripe: Internal meetings good; RSUs possibly overrated
Fintech

Stripe: Internal meetings good; RSUs possibly overrated

26 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.