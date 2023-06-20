Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

B2B fintech: "The office has an energy we can’t recreate digitally”

by Alex McMurray
20 June 2023
2 minute read
B2B fintech: "The office has an energy we can’t recreate digitally”

If you're looking for a fintech job that doesn't involve working standard hours, Decta a B2B payment platform competing for staff in the same space as notoriously high paying fintech Stripe, may be the solution.  

As Decta seeks to differentiate itself against the Stripes of the world, one strategy is flexibility. "Monday to Friday nine to five in the office as the only option is dead," Dawson says. "God help anyone that's trying to hire for that nowadays." Instead, the focus is less on rigid hours and "the tools to be productive."

However, Decta employees work in the office three days on average. At Stripe, on the other hand, 75% of employees work either fully remote or set their own terms of employment, based on information from Comparably. The other 25% work three days or more in the office.

Work from home isn't always less stressful, though. Stripe is a notoriously grindy place to work. On jobs forum site Blind, one staff engineer at Stripe said the US tech teams are "fatigued" while a business analyst said the company is "not a place for parents or anyone who has a life outside of work."

“We want a mindset of being successful, so we come in as often as required," Dawson says; "We actually enjoy each other’s company and the office has an energy we can’t recreate digitally.” As fintechs like Bolt look to innovate with a four-day week, Dawson says, "I love it as a concept, but we provide a service, and need to make sure we're available to do so." 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Ross Sneddon on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Allegis Global Solutions
Regulatory Reporting BA
Allegis Global Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Morning Coffee: These are the worst banks to work for if there’s a meltdown. Private equity funds only want to hire fundraising and marketing people

Morning Coffee: These are the worst banks to work for if there’s a meltdown. Private equity funds only want to hire fundraising and marketing people

BofA Singapore IT head leaves finance for $206bn tech firm

BofA Singapore IT head leaves finance for $206bn tech firm

Top macro trader's motivation for leaving the beach

Top macro trader's motivation for leaving the beach

UBS intern founded a hedge fund after boss laughed in her face

UBS intern founded a hedge fund after boss laughed in her face

Deutsche Bank has London's lowest dinner allowance apparently

Deutsche Bank has London's lowest dinner allowance apparently

Related articles

ex-JPMorgan fintech head demanding in-office at new crypto firm
Fintech

ex-JPMorgan fintech head demanding in-office at new crypto firm

28 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Revolut's head of hiring: Nowhere is safe now (except Revolut)
Fintech

Revolut's head of hiring: Nowhere is safe now (except Revolut)

27 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Is fintech secretly a nightmare industry to work in?
Fintech

Is fintech secretly a nightmare industry to work in?

26 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Stripe: Internal meetings good; RSUs possibly overrated
Fintech

Stripe: Internal meetings good; RSUs possibly overrated

26 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.