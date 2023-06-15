Discover your dream Career
Fintech

"My fintech job was WFH. I've joined a bank in the office instead"

by Joseph Huffman
15 June 2023
2 minute read
I'm a senior developer in the finance sector. I've spent several years working for fintech firms and am soon joining a major US bank. One of the reasons for my change is work from home: I don't like it. 

The fintech I worked for had a policy of asking everyone to work from home. When this was initiated, I asked if I could work in the office but my request was rejected. 

Remote work is not the way forward. It means longer hours, burnout, exposure to distractions. By comparison, the office is where creativity happens and colleagues interact spontaneously; you can't replicate that online. When you're stuck at home, you're susceptible to loneliness and isolation and become disconnected from the organization.

Decision makers understand this. They look at the global performance metrics and are against work from home (WFH). They know the numbers. They see the side effects, mental health issues and massive lack of innovation.

However, many senior decision-makers are also reluctant to abandoning the WFH policy, because it will affect the hiring process. It has become very, very hard to find good talent in big, expensive cities like London.

This is mistake on behalf of candidates. Work-from-office bias is real. I don’t have hard evidence, but most layoffs happen to WFH guys. And people with physical approximately to managers have a better chance of getting promoted. 

That's why I'm joining a bank that will expect me in the office more than three days a week.

Joseph Huffman is a pseudonym

 

4 comments
  • Ar
    ArfLW
    5 hours ago

    I spent over a decade at a financial institution in a position that required in-office work. I spent 3-4 of those years obtaining the degrees and training necessary to move up to a role that was remote and started working from home years before COVID came along. It was glorious, far and away the best part of my working career. It's incredibly empowering to have that kind of freedom and I rewarded my employer for doing it. Most days I worked 10 hours, and was totally fine with that because I didn't have to waste time on useless nonsense like getting ready for work, poor office conditions / technology, commuting or getting distracted by people in the office that aren't even in my group. I also relocated to a rural area, which resulted in a fantastic improvement in quality of life. When COVID came along, it didn't impact my work performance in any way. Nothing changed. After COVID however, our corporate overlords decided that we should "return" to the office, even though I wasn't in-office before. It's been a disaster for morale. I'm self motivated, always have been, but when a company clearly doesn't care about efficiency or getting actual work done, employees won't either. I despise working in an office, and essentially don't. Sure, I go to one so I won't get fired, but I do my actual work from home. The groupthink right now has focused on the word "innovation", and frankly it's ridiculous. A very large % of the working population doesn't truly innovate, they manage (people or a process) or they are an individual contributor. Many such people may have ideas to innovate in their space, but it's not a critical element of their job and frankly the biggest barrier to such things being implemented is always the executive types who consistently put barriers in the way of implementation anyway (too expensive, whatever).


    Offices are hideously expensive and bring very little value for most roles. There are obviously exceptions, but the problem right now is that executives are hamfistedly applying blanket policies in this area whether it makes any sense or not. The only way for a company to succeed is if employees truly care about their work. Mine drained all the care I ever had, and for absolutely no reason or benefit. Limiting hiring to a few specific cities around the country massively reduces your talent pool. The best possible candidate never just happens to live in the city you have a building in. In the information age, location isn't especially relevant. WFH eliminates a huge number of risks and expenses that can't be justified for most roles. Sure, ultra collaborative roles may benefit from in person work, but why waste the money on housing roles that aren't?


    Every human being is a unique individual and I can appreciate that there are some people who feel like going to a building somewhere to work is something they enjoy, but I never have and never will. It's a waste of time and money and has destroyed the love I had for my career. Now it's just a long slog to the finish line, and it's a shame that it's come to that.

  • SP
    SP13
    5 hours ago

    Paid Advertisement

    this is totally disgusting!

  • Se
    Senior expeng
    19 hours ago

    Fed up with all this wfh does not work. I get it for a lot of people. Loneliness, interaction etc but for those of us who have been in the game for a long time with a developed network and k ow what they are doing, it's so productive without the dross meetings in the office, the commute and endless distractions. Sure, nice to go in for f2f when required but barely get anything done when you do. If I was starting out, yes, I'd rather be in the office most of the time but the office isn't the creative hub it once was. There just isn't the talent.

  • So
    SomeSysadmin
    24 hours ago

    Yeah ok , sure , as a sysadmin I've always had at least some wfh for out of hours maintenance , but if wfh is to be scrapped I'll also scrap it for when it's convenient for the shop , i.e 5pm to 9am and Friday to Monday , so that means transporting me to the office at those time (I don't drive because I'm partially blind) and extending their insurance coverage for those hours I'll have to be in office all alone on my own. And God forbid something happening to me not being able to call for help since I'd be on my own alone , another blood clot can happen anytime anywhere , but at home it's my insurances covering it

