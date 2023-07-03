Young London digibank hiring ex-Revolut and SVB employees

Compliance and financial crime have been a focal point of digibank hiring in 2023, with Monzo and Revolut both picking up new people. The same is true for The Bank of London, which alongside announcing itself as a signatory on a code of conduct from Pay.UK, has been beefing up its regulatory team in 2023.

The most significant hire came in last month, in the form of head of financial crime Ben Tallick. Tallick was recruited from Amazon, where he was a deputy money laundering reporting officer (DMLRO) in the FAANG firm's payments and lending team. Prior to that, he was also a DMLRO at Revolut. Marcella Ajuzie, a former DMLRO at Tandem Bank, also joined as financial crime risk manager.

Not all The Bank of London's hires are in the money laundering team, though. CFO Gavin Hewitt joined in January from Silicon Valley Bank, where he was EMEA CFO. He was also previously a head of product at Barclays and a head of finance at HSBC.

Since it was founded in 2020, The Bank of London has attracted a number of high profile ex-bankers. Founder Anthony Watson was CIO of Europe at Barclays, CFO Christopher Fox was an MD at UBS and compliance director Matt Lucas was an ED and head of regulatory reporting at Standard Chartered.

Bank of London isn't done hiring yet. Available roles at the fintech include a director of regulatory reporting, a financial crime risk manager and a senior auditor for tech and cybercrime risk.

