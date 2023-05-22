Now Revolut is building out its financial crime team too

Earlier this month, London digibank Monzo built out its compliance team with a number of new hires. This week, Revolut has been doing the same thing, and it might need them a whole lot more.

In a significant blow for the fintech decacorn, the Telegraph reported last week that the Bank of England is set to turn down its application for a UK banking license. Revolut said, "We don't comment on ongoing regulatory applications."

As the regulator drags its feet and following questions about the "completeness" of $500m of its revenues when it released its 2021 financial results, Revolut appears to be bolstering its control functions.

Most notably, Revolut has hired Alberto Provedel as a product operations manager for financial crimes from Amazon. It's also hired Jakub Dobrowolski, formerly a senior manager for financial crime at IT consultancy Atos, who joins with a focus on fraud risk. At graduate level it's added André Farias Carmona, a masters student specialising in litigation who's joined as a financial crime analyst working on external enquiries in France and England.

Away from compliance, Revolut is making efforts to increase its relationships with governments. It's also added an EU government affairs manager Oleksandra Maksymenko. She spent over two years at the national bank of Ukraine before becoming a senior consultant in public affairs at consultancy firm FTI.

