Fintech

Grab's 2023 hiring: Malaysia demand 10x higher than Singapore

by Alex McMurray
24 May 2023
Grab's 2023 hiring: Malaysia demand 10x higher than Singapore

Grab might be based in Singapore, but in 2023, the majority of the transportation-turned-fintech decacorn's hiring is in Malaysia.

Grab has 129 open jobs, 83 of which are in Malaysia, compared to a mere 7 jobs in Singapore.

The key driver behind this is Grab's burgeoning digital banking project in Malaysia. 62 of the open jobs there  are related to the "new digibank initiative". Engineers hired to work on this will be using the "cutting edge Go language."

Grab, of course, already has a digibank in Singapore, GXS, in partnership with Singtel. There are a number of roles open at GXS Bank, but even when those are included, Singapore's position remains diminutive compared to Malaysia. 

Pay for Grab employees in Malaysia is significantly lower than in Singapore. According to levels.fyi average Grab software engineer pay in Malaysia in 2023 is US$46.9k; a full stack engineer with one year's experience is earning as little as US$17k there.

Malaysian Grabbers seem to appreciate their employer despite this. While Glassdoor ratings for the fintech average only 3.9 stars in Singapore, Malaysia's average score is 4.3. Reviews in 2023 claim Grab "value employee's mental health" and "always respect family time."

Alex McMurray
