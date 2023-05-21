Singapore's fastest growing fintech is hiring interns en masse

Payments fintech Aspire has been the fintech to watch in Singapore this year. WIth one of the rarest achievements in the new era for fintechs - a $100m funding round, the startup is in a prime position to grow, and it looks like interns are going to be a vital part of its growth attempts.

Hiring for Aspire in 2023 has been intern dominant. At least 12 interns have recently been hired across accounting, data science, channel partnerships, business intelligence and other divisions. Aspire still has internships available in its sales, finance and people teams.

Aspire is predominantly hiring from Singaporean universities, with Singapore Management University being the talent pool of choice. SMU students and alumni hired by Aspire this year include Tian Siang Lee and Chloe Huang in accounting, Shanice Ellevina Ng in channel partnerships and Peiyu Chen in sales.

On Glassdoor, Aspire's average rating is a 4.2, but for interns its even higher at an impressive 4.5 stars. One intern reviewer in 2023 says his "peers are just like family and that's what makes my work fun and enjoyable." However, another reviewer warns of "long hours and limited resources to work with."

