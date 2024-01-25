Discover your dream Career
"I'm a quant researcher at a US bank. I usually work a 12 hour day"

by Shristi Shree
5 hours ago
2 minute read
"I'm a quant researcher at a US bank. I usually work a 12 hour day"

I work in quant research for a major US bank in Singapore. It's a job that I've done for over five years, and I'd love to see more people move into it. Quant research is an interesting area. It has a lot more value than the popular alternatives, like inventing a new TikTok app! 

As a quant researcher, I'm involved in pretty much everything to do with quantitative trading at the bank I work for. I look at risk management and risk modelling, how we quote prices for trades, how we automate trading and integrate machine learning, how we innovate trading models for payoff innovation, regulation, and training. My role is multifaceted. 

I graduated in mathematics, and I began my banking career as a strat. Historically, strats jobs were focused on providing quick deliverables for the trading desk, while quant research was much more about model development and was aligned to the risk team. Now, though, the boundaries between the two are blurred. 

There are still quant jobs that are focused on risk models, but there are far fewer than before. The risk models are mostly mature and treated as commodities, so those roles are generally about maintenance and working with existing model libraries to make updates in line with regulations or requests from the trading desk. 

In my jobs I do work that supports our quantitative traders, and I work on the models.

 I work hard. A normal day is 8am to 8 or 9pm, and I'm usually in the office. I'm in my late 20s, and I'm skeptical of people who say that young people don't want to work hard: we're ok with working hard, but we want flexibility and to do interesting, high quality work.

Shristi Shree is a pseudonym 

AUTHORShristi Shree Global Editor
