Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

The hot new hedge fund of 2024 has been hiring from Morgan Stanley & Jane Street

by Sarah Butcher
9 hours ago
3 minute read
The hot new hedge fund of 2024 has been hiring from Morgan Stanley & Jane Street

Jain Global, the hedge fund founded by Bobby Jain, the former Millennium co-chief investment officer, is still hiring ahead of its launch in July. Its latest portfolio management recruits include macro traders in Singapore and Frankfurt and a former trader from Jane Street in New York.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Jain's Frankfurt hire is Benedict Stoddart, who spent the past decade as a rates trader at Morgan Stanley in London and then Frankfurt from 2019. Stoddart, who is English, is returning to the UK for his role at Jain. 

Jain also recruited Sant Gupta, another macro portfolio manager from Crescent Asia Asset Management in Singapore. Gupta was previously a macro prop trader at Nomura. 

It's also made two recent portfolio manager recruits in New York and London: Jonathan Plattner joined from Jane Street, where he spent nearly six years after graduating in computer science from Cornell University; Richard Martin joined as a credit portfolio manager in London. Martin was once the head of quantitative strategies at Man Group, but he's spent the past five years as an independent consultant in the area of systematic trading. 

When we wrote about Jain in February, it had 80 employees and around 20 portfolio managers. Since then, it seems to have added at least five new PMs. In addition to the new names above, it added distressed debt focused Jeff Bersh from Venor Capital Management in New York earlier this month, as reported by Business Insider. 

Jain Global didn't respond to a request to comment on its new hires. The fund had initially intended to launch in July with $8-$10bn of assets, but the Financial Times reported in January that $5-$6bn of assets seemed more likely. In February, Bloomberg reported that Jain had $3bn and was on track for the new $5-$6bn total.  

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Liam & Tory on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
"The top tier people are not going to multistrategy hedge funds now"

"The top tier people are not going to multistrategy hedge funds now"

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

Deutsche Bank MD takes demotion, goes to Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Bank MD takes demotion, goes to Morgan Stanley

Goldman Sachs trader at hedge fund Millennium amasses circa $8m bonus within months

Goldman Sachs trader at hedge fund Millennium amasses circa $8m bonus within months

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan's 22-year-olds on $100k salaries may go extinct. The banking associate who’s forbidden from playing golf with clients

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan's 22-year-olds on $100k salaries may go extinct. The banking associate who’s forbidden from playing golf with clients

Top Articles
BNP Paribas's bonuses for its high earners fell only 10% last year

BNP Paribas's bonuses for its high earners fell only 10% last year

The hot new hedge fund of 2024 has been hiring from Morgan Stanley & Jane Street

The hot new hedge fund of 2024 has been hiring from Morgan Stanley & Jane Street

A Morgan Stanley MD who left in '21 just made money in crypto

A Morgan Stanley MD who left in '21 just made money in crypto

If you want to work from home, these are the jobs to avoid as a graduate

If you want to work from home, these are the jobs to avoid as a graduate

Bank cuts the safest jobs in Europe after 90% fall in profits

Bank cuts the safest jobs in Europe after 90% fall in profits

Recommended Jobs
Oxford Knight
Python Quant Researcher - Trading Pod - Hedge Fund- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Quantitative Analyst - Systematic Hedge Fund- Python | C# | SQL | Machine Learning
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Quantitative Researcher (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Octavius Finance
Global Macro Quantitative strategist – Leading Macro Hedge fund - London
Octavius Finance
London, United Kingdom
Man Group plc
Quantitative Trader
Man Group plc
London, United Kingdom
Anson McCade
Junior Quantitative Researcher
Anson McCade
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Bank cuts the safest jobs in Europe after 90% fall in profits
Financial

Bank cuts the safest jobs in Europe after 90% fall in profits

23 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Barclays' bankers and traders are living in fear of early May
Financial

Barclays' bankers and traders are living in fear of early May

23 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Mystery of the alleged Citigroup equities culture survey. Bonuses loosened in London, tightened in New York
Financial

Morning Coffee: Mystery of the alleged Citigroup equities culture survey. Bonuses loosened in London, tightened in New York

23 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Workaholic ex-Apollo boss is doing some heavy hiring for his new platform
Financial

Workaholic ex-Apollo boss is doing some heavy hiring for his new platform

22 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.