Revolut reveals its five stage interview process for software engineers

Getting a job at London digibank Revolut is no easy feat, but it pays to know what to expect before applying. In a recent conference, livestreamed by the fintech, a senior recruitment manager revealed the five steps you're likely to see in your job interview there.

Ben Baillie-Lane, who says he is leading tech, data, finance and legal expansions outside of Europe, says Revolut has a "very extensive" interview process. "We don't want to set people up to fail." He showed attendees the slide below:

You begin with a half-hour call where a recruiter will be "assessing you at a high level as to whether you're the right fit for Revolut." Baillie-Lane encourages questions so you can see if the reverse is true.

Following that, as you'd expect in most interview processes, there's a coding assessment. This is followed by a 'tech conversation,' with a bit more coding but also "discussing various different technical skillsets and remits."

Next is what Baillie-Lane calls the "boss level" of the interview process: system design. This is a much more applied technical challenge than the previous one. Baillie-Lane says "if you get through that, you're very, very good."

The final stage is a team fit interview, which Baille-Lane likens to a "30-minute speed date with the product owner or the head of the department you will be joining."

Revolut's team continues to grow. Baille-Lane said that Revolut had "just off ten thousand" employees as of last week, and with 277 current job openings, it will likely surpass that number soon.

