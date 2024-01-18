Revolut is buffing its finance team with ex-Citi MDs and AmEx VPs

Last year featured a fair share of moments London digibank Revolut would want to forget, not least in its finance team. Going into the new year, it's been strengthening its finance team with multiple senior hires, including a former vice president at AmEx and a Citi MD who spent over 17 years at the bank.

In London, John Kerrisk joined Revolut as its head of financial control. He spent eight years at Amex, and was its UK controller before moving to cybersecurity firm Bitdefender in mid 2022, where he was VP of finance. Prior to that, Kerrisk spent six and a half years at big four firm Deloitte.

On the other side of the world, Martin McLeod announced himself as the CFO of Revolut Australia last week. He spent 17 years with Citi, with roles including an Asia FP&A director in Singapore and CFO of Citi Philippines. His last role for the bank was in New York, running FP&A for the US consumer bank. He also left in mid-2022, but joined a fintech, Affirm. He was there less than a year before moving to Real Estate-Tech firm Domain, which he left after less than a year, too.

Revolut's financial worries were plentiful in 2023. It was revealed hackers stole $20m in funds, and its financial reports received a lot of scrutiny. Amid this, CFO Mikko Salovaara left, eventually resurfacing at Uber competitor Bolt. The fintech went six months without a CFO until interim replacement Victor Stinga was announced in November. Stinga was a part of Revolut's controversial "founders associates" team, a group of 20-somethings that reported directly to CEO Nik Storonsky; He himself is still in his early 30s.

