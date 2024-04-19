Discover your dream Career
"I successfully challenged a bank for firing me for poor performance. Here's what to do"

by Rupert Barrett
36 minutes ago
2 minute read
"I successfully challenged a bank for firing me for poor performance. Here's what to do"

I read last week's article by Athena Dawson about being unfairly fired by a bank for alleged poor performance, and I'd like to clarify that this happens a lot in financial services. But there are things you can do about it. 

I myself have been on the receiving end of cooked-up performance issues. It's depressing and frustrating and employers should not be able to get away with it. If you want to tackle these kinds of cooked-up claims, you need a careful playbook.

Firstly, you need to preserve evidence. Print out and take home all documents that illustrate your performance at work. These include all your performance reviews from the past three years, and especially those that illustrate your good performance. Also make sure you have copies of emails from managers praising good work, of P&L reports or details of projects completed.

Secondly, you need to take notes. Take notes whenever a manager or HR person speaks. Don't hesitate to have an iPhone on a table or in a jacket pocket that accidentally happens to be taking a voice memo.  

Thirdly, you need to speak to a solicitor. Even if you represent yourself and don't use a solicitor for the entire process, you will need their advice. 

Lastly, it helps to be aware when these situations might arise. Funnily enough, they often seem to happen shortly after new management is installed, or management when there's some kind of strategic change or budget panic. You may think it will never happen to you. Don't be surprised when it does and be prepared. Even if you don't get your job back, you may be able to get a higher payoff when you challenge the decision.

Rupert Barrett is a pseudonym 

 Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

