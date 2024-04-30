People are saying sorry things about Instinet bonuses

Nomura may not announce its bonuses until next week, but it seems that Instinet, the institutional agency broker which acts as Nomura equities trading arm, has announced today. There are complaints that it's been a bit disappointing.

Get Morning Coffee ☕ in your inbox. Sign up here.

Nomura declined to comment. but multiple sources say that Instinet's bonuses for the past year have been low and in some cases non-existent.

Instinet describes itself as an "electronic agency-focused securities broker which mostly works with broker dealers and other financial institutions in the US. It employs 850 people across North America, Europe and Asia.

Instinet doesn't break out its revenues and profits for 2023, but revenues across Nomura's equities business rose 12% last year and the bank said international revenues in equities execution services increased.

As well as massaging bonuses down, it's thought that Instinet has made some cuts in sales. However, it's been hiring too: it added Robin Wolff as a sales trader in Paris in February.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)