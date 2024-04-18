Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Peel Hunt MD retires to his private estate as redundancy fears strike the London office

by Sarah Butcher
3 hours ago
2 minute read
Peel Hunt MD retires to his private estate as redundancy fears strike the London office

Things are not necessarily going well at Peel Hunt, the UK banker to British mid-cap firms. Chief executive Steve Fine has been describing the market as "hollowed out" with no sign of recovery imminent. When the bank announced its half year results in December, it revealed a £700k net loss. The expectation is that cuts are coming soon, maybe even in the next few days. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Peel Hunt declined to comment for this article, but sources at the bank said the mood is bleak and that people at all levels have been leaving of their own accords. 

They include Richard Chambers, a former managing director in corporate broking and equity capital markets. Chambers left in March to become an estate manager for his private family office, based in Wiltshire. Chambers was only at Peel Hunt for 18 months, so the estate was presumably not bought with Peel Hunt bonuses.

In normal times, it's unusual for quite so many people to leave Peel Hunt because the firm imposes punitive bonus clawbacks equivalent to 100% of the most year's bonus (plus income taxes) and 50% of the previous years. In recent years, however, sources there say this has been less effective: "If the last bonus was zero and the one before that was a pittance, the clawback isn't exactly massive," says one. 

This might also explain why Peel Hunt people have been leaving for German bank Berenberg, which now employs Miles Cox, a former Peel Hunt M&A partner, plus former Peel Hunt corporate brokers John Welch, Michael Burke, Tom Ballard, and Adrian Trimmings.

 Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Banking MD’s $12m pay guarantee came with a nasty clause. Citi’s new executive is firing a lot of incumbents

Morning Coffee: Banking MD’s $12m pay guarantee came with a nasty clause. Citi’s new executive is firing a lot of incumbents

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan's 22-year-olds on $100k salaries may go extinct. The banking associate who’s forbidden from playing golf with clients

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan's 22-year-olds on $100k salaries may go extinct. The banking associate who’s forbidden from playing golf with clients

Investment bank head pays tribute to "courageous" first year analyst who died aged 22

Investment bank head pays tribute to "courageous" first year analyst who died aged 22

Morning Coffee: Citigroup is on a mission to cut a lot of jobs this week. Top Barclays trader leaves after bonus complaints

Morning Coffee: Citigroup is on a mission to cut a lot of jobs this week. Top Barclays trader leaves after bonus complaints

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

Top Articles
Controversial Citi equities MD said to emerge in new credit role

Controversial Citi equities MD said to emerge in new credit role

Why do banks insist on using C++ when Rust is twice as efficient?

Why do banks insist on using C++ when Rust is twice as efficient?

Jane Street expanding fast as the average employee makes nearly $3m in profit

Jane Street expanding fast as the average employee makes nearly $3m in profit

Peel Hunt MD retires to his private estate as redundancy fears strike the London office

Peel Hunt MD retires to his private estate as redundancy fears strike the London office

Ex-Credit Suisse MD in Singapore takes another more junior job after leaving JPMorgan

Ex-Credit Suisse MD in Singapore takes another more junior job after leaving JPMorgan

Recommended Jobs
Pearse Partners
Real Estate Finance VP
Pearse Partners
London, United Kingdom
Lending Director, Investment Finance
London, United Kingdom
Equity Research Analyst
London, United Kingdom
Octavius Finance
Long-Short Equity Investment analyst – Hedge fund – London
Octavius Finance
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Analyst - Real Estate Private Equity
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Leverton Search
Institutional Sales Director - Real Estate
Leverton Search
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Ex-Credit Suisse MD in Singapore takes another more junior job after leaving JPMorgan
Financial

Ex-Credit Suisse MD in Singapore takes another more junior job after leaving JPMorgan

18 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
UBS's cuts seem to involve senior people from Credit Suisse
Financial

UBS's cuts seem to involve senior people from Credit Suisse

18 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Banking MD’s $12m pay guarantee came with a nasty clause. Citi’s new executive is firing a lot of incumbents
Financial

Morning Coffee: Banking MD’s $12m pay guarantee came with a nasty clause. Citi’s new executive is firing a lot of incumbents

18 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Three big reasons why US banks will start hiring again. 11 small reasons why they won't
Financial

Three big reasons why US banks will start hiring again. 11 small reasons why they won't

17 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.