UBS UI head who left for a more relaxing gig has joined a fintech post-layoffs

Spotify has been a cult destination for engineers leaving finance. A number of technologists in banks have joined the music streaming platform over the past few years and, after it laid off 17% of staff towards the end of last year, one has returned... to a fintech.

Fabien Deshayes left UBS, where he was head of Neo UI architecture, for Spotify to lead its "platformization" team in 2022. Four months ago, Deshayes announced he was impacted by the layoffs. He now joins Monzo in London as an engineering manager, seemingly working on developer experience.

There's no hard feelings for Spotify from Deshayes. He said "all good things come to an end" and calls Spotify a "fantastic employer." Its well known for offering benefits you're unlikely to see in 'TradFi', like a 'Work From Anywhere' policy, and private T-Pain concerts.

Monzo, meanwhile, is a fintech on the up. It raised $430m this month at a valuation of $5bn, and is planning to expand its US team. It's already started hiring there in 2024, bringing in Audrey Ren from Lyft to be its head of operations.

Back in the UK, Monzo has also been hiring tech directors. Spyros Kotoulas joined from Meta in January as a director of financial crime/fraud engineering, while Diana Lee joined from Deliveroo as director of data science for core banking.

