Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Jane Street expanding fast as the average employee makes nearly $3m in profit

by Sarah Butcher
2 hours ago
2 minute read
Jane Street expanding fast as the average employee makes nearly $3m in profit

If you're Jane Street, it makes sense to keep hiring. The trading results leaked by the electronic trading firm as it seeks to raise $1.4bn through a bond issue, reveal that it employed 2,631 people at the end of last year and made $10.6bn in revenues and $7.4bn in adjusted earnings. In the first quarter of 2024 alone, Jane Street made around $2.7bn in profit.

As we noted last month, almost no one leaves Jane Street. The leaked trading results confirm that staff turnover is only 6%. Plenty of people do, however, join.

In September 2023, Jane Street had around 2,500 people, up from 2,000 according to its own website. By the end of the year, it had added another 130. As it raises $1.4bn to expand, it's presumably planning to maintain the pace.

Jane Street declined to comment for this article. It has a reputation for asking extremely arcane interview questions and for liking employees who play poker. Sam Bankman Fried claimed he was asked to play poker at his interview in 2013. Successful applicants are typically exceptional problem solvers with mathematical degrees who came top in their year at elite universities.

Last year, Jane Street is thought to have paid its interns $64k for 11 weeks' work. 

Photo by Will O on Unsplash

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
