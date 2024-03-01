Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Hong Kong bankers are ok with their tax rise: "It's a bit meh"

by Sarah Butcher
4 hours ago
2 minute read
Hong Kong bankers are ok with their tax rise: "It's a bit meh"

If you're a senior banker or hedge fund manager in Hong Kong, you will shortly have less money in your pocket. For the first time in 20 years, Hong Kong has hiked its top tax rate: bankers earning HK$5m ($640k)+ will now be taxed at a minimum of 15%, while anyone earning more than that will be taxed at 16%. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Do they care? Seemingly not. The senior bankers we spoke to say the income tax rises are immaterial compared to all their other costs. 

"If you're earning more than $1m, it's a bit meh," says one managing director at a European bank in Hong Kong. "But people are paying multiple times more than this tax rise in rents, and they appreciate that Hong Kong is still a very low tax environment."

The head of trading at another bank agrees that high earners in Hong Kong don't really care much about another 1% on their income tax payments. "It's a non-issue among my peer group," says one. "We were expecting measures to tackle the growing budget deficit."

It helps that income tax rates in Hong Kong are still far below those in Singapore, where the maximum is 24%. Only Dubai, where there is no income tax at all, looks more appealing.  

Instead of discouraging financial services professionals from working in Hong Kong, people there say the income tax rises have provided an opportunity for boasting. "People are just using this to humblebrag about their total compensation being above the threshold," says one managing director.  

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' "affable" banker is leaving. Crypto traders working until 3am

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' "affable" banker is leaving. Crypto traders working until 3am

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

Morning Coffee: Will Viswas Raghavan become Citi CEO? Young male bankers fired for meme activities

Morning Coffee: Will Viswas Raghavan become Citi CEO? Young male bankers fired for meme activities

Goldman Sachs VP: "People try to poach me daily"

Goldman Sachs VP: "People try to poach me daily"

Top Articles
Hedge fund founder's gifted PA identifies his innate unhappiness

Hedge fund founder's gifted PA identifies his innate unhappiness

Hedge fund hires Credit Suisse MD leaving UBS for the second time

Hedge fund hires Credit Suisse MD leaving UBS for the second time

HSBC's new MD list is a bit smaller than before

HSBC's new MD list is a bit smaller than before

Hong Kong bankers are ok with their tax rise: "It's a bit meh"

Hong Kong bankers are ok with their tax rise: "It's a bit meh"

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' "affable" banker is leaving. Crypto traders working until 3am

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' "affable" banker is leaving. Crypto traders working until 3am

Recommended Jobs
Vice President - European Direct Lending / Private Credit
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Debt Advisory - VP/Director - Leading IB Boutique
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
CFO, Highly Successful Specialist Private Equity Firm, London, UK
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Circle Square Talent
VP - Digital Infrastructure team - Leading tech M&A IB
Circle Square Talent
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

HSBC's new MD list is a bit smaller than before
Financial

HSBC's new MD list is a bit smaller than before

1 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' "affable" banker is leaving. Crypto traders working until 3am
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' "affable" banker is leaving. Crypto traders working until 3am

1 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Goldman Sachs VP: "People try to poach me daily"
Financial

Goldman Sachs VP: "People try to poach me daily"

29 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The other banks that quietly cut 300 jobs in recent months
Financial

The other banks that quietly cut 300 jobs in recent months

29 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.