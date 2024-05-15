Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Hedge fund Balyasny adds Millennium alum & ex-struggling crypto firm executive

by Alex McMurray
15 May 2024
2 minute read
Hedge fund Balyasny adds Millennium alum & ex-struggling crypto firm executive

Balyasny has been one of the quieter hedge funds when it comes to crypto, but it still appears to appreciate talent in the space. Its most recent hire not only has experience at major hedge funds like Millennium, but was an executive at a major crypto fintech.

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter 🤖

Samuel Donat joins Balyasny as its head of enterprise technology. He's spent the last seven months as a consultant for Steve Cohen's fund Point72, and was COO of bitcoin infrastructure firm NYDIG (New York Digital Investment Group) for nearly three years. NYDIG recruited some impressive TradFi alumni including a Goldman Sachs partner in the past but, after laying off 33% of staff amid the FTX crisis, social media data suggests the headcount has more than halved at the firm. Donat left around a year after the layoffs were announced.

In a former pre-crypto life, Donat was COO of Stone Ridge Asset Management. He was also Millennium's global head of corporate technology from March 2013 to March 2018.

Not all of NYDIG's TradFi departures have returned from whence they came. Martin Miner, a former SVP at D.E. Shaw, was global head of operations for three years; he joined cloud-based investment management fintech Enfusion last month as a managing director.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
32-year-old star ex-Goldman Sachs trader poached by hedge fund Balyasny one week into job

32-year-old star ex-Goldman Sachs trader poached by hedge fund Balyasny one week into job

What's it like to work for Mike Platt at BlueCrest Capital Management?

What's it like to work for Mike Platt at BlueCrest Capital Management?

Hedge fund Jain Global's latest hire spent most of his career at Citigroup

Hedge fund Jain Global's latest hire spent most of his career at Citigroup

Morning Coffee: The young hedge fund traders who made $150m in three months, or not. The new hottest market to make money as a banker

Morning Coffee: The young hedge fund traders who made $150m in three months, or not. The new hottest market to make money as a banker

The "extremely kind" new hedge fund with an ex-Citadel founder has been hiring

The "extremely kind" new hedge fund with an ex-Citadel founder has been hiring

Top Articles
A New York fintech founded by a financial sponsors banker is cutting 50% of its staff

A New York fintech founded by a financial sponsors banker is cutting 50% of its staff

Singapore bank MD becomes head of AI at Facebook founder's VC firm

Singapore bank MD becomes head of AI at Facebook founder's VC firm

A former asset management executive just joined Revolut and he's hiring

A former asset management executive just joined Revolut and he's hiring

Barclays' ex-head of EMEA rates trading is at centre of hedge fund hiring dispute

Barclays' ex-head of EMEA rates trading is at centre of hedge fund hiring dispute

The Goldman Sachs bankers quitting for crypto aren't as welcome in 2024

The Goldman Sachs bankers quitting for crypto aren't as welcome in 2024

Recommended Jobs
Oxford Knight
Python Quant Researcher - Trading Pod - Hedge Fund- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
DTG Capital Markets
Proprietary Trader (US, remote)
DTG Capital Markets
New York, United States
Man Group plc
Portfolio Manager (Macro)
Man Group plc
London, United Kingdom
ParagonAlpha
Quantitative Equity Portfolio Manager - $17 bn+ AUM Hedge Fund, NYC / London
ParagonAlpha
New York, United States
Deutsche Bank
Trader - Vice President
Deutsche Bank
New York, United States
Proprietary Trader
Hong Kong

Related articles

A New York fintech founded by a financial sponsors banker is cutting 50% of its staff
Fintech

A New York fintech founded by a financial sponsors banker is cutting 50% of its staff

17 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
A former asset management executive just joined Revolut and he's hiring
Fintech

A former asset management executive just joined Revolut and he's hiring

17 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The Goldman Sachs bankers quitting for crypto aren't as welcome in 2024
Fintech

The Goldman Sachs bankers quitting for crypto aren't as welcome in 2024

17 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Inside Revolut's frighteningly competitive new internships, and how to get one
Fintech

Inside Revolut's frighteningly competitive new internships, and how to get one

16 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.