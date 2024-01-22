Discover your dream Career

Goldman Sachs tech MD joins Google amid layoff controversy

by Alex McMurray
4 hours ago
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs tech MD joins Google amid layoff controversy

Januaries have not been kind to Google staff. Last year, the tech giant laid of 6% of its workforce (12,000 employees) and this year it's saying the layoffs aren't over. It's not all about outgoings however, as the tech giant has just hired a top technologist from investment banking.

Corey Boyle, an MD and tech fellow at Goldman Sachs, joins Google as a senior staff software engineer. Boyle has been an MD for two years, but received a highly coveted Technology Fellow title as a VP three years earlier.

This isn't the first time Boyle has left Goldman Sachs for FAANG. He joined the bank as a graduate and worked there for nine years before leaving for Amazon as a software engineer. After more than two years, he returned to the bank.

Reports are saying that most of the layoffs will come in non-technical areas like sales. Some tech staff are at risk however; engineers in areas like augmented reality and Google's voice assistant have been reported already, but engineers on Blind also say there have been layoffs in Google's cloud division.

Photo by Mitchell Luo on Unsplash




