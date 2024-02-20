JPMorgan researcher shows up at Goldman Sachs via Morgan Stanley

Equity research jobs might not be quite as in-demand as they’ve been historically, but experienced equity researchers are still able to tour the top houses. Goldman Sachs' latest hire worked for Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan previously.

James Quigley joined Goldman Sachs' London office earlier this month as an executive director in the bank's pharma & biotech research team for Europe. Quigley also spent four years in Morgan Stanley’s team for Europe, which he joined after 5 years with JPMorgan. He has a 1.58 star rating as an analyst on Tipranks.

Equity researchers moving jobs is nothing new, of course, but staying within banking is becoming less popular than it used to be. We’ve seen senior researchers moving to investor relations more than ever recently, with tech companies such as AT&T and IBM popular destinations. Both AT&T and IBM’s heads of investor relations came from Goldman Sachs’ equity research teams. Now that he's exhausted most of the big US banks, Quigley's next move could be to big pharma.

