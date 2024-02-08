Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Goldman Sachs hired a rates trader from Brevan Howard

by Sarah Butcher
30 minutes ago
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs hired a rates trader from Brevan Howard

People may be leaving Goldman Sachs after bonuses, but they are joining too. One of Goldman’s newest hires in London has returned from a sojourn in a hedge fund.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Antonio Belgioioso spent four years at Brevan Howard, which he joined 2020. There, he was a macro rates portfolio manager. At Goldman, he’ll be a rates trader. 

Belgioioso’s arrival comes after several people left Goldman’s European rates team for hedge funds over the Christmas period. Pushkar Jha, Goldman's London head of inflation trading, Urvashi Chahal, a VP-level rates trader, and Shahil Ghelani a European rates trader who was based in Paris are thought to have gone to DE Shaw, Millennium and Nomura respectively. 

Goldman said its rates trading revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 were " significantly lower" than one year earlier. Other banks complained of a similar decline. However, one macro headhunter said rates hiring is still "crazy" with hedge funds chasing talent. Brevan Howard itself hired 300 people between February and October last year. Morgan Stanley hired Nick Hall from Deutsche Bank to run GBP rates trading in London in December. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Selby Jennings
Systems & Infrastructure Specialist
Selby Jennings
Mount Royal, Canada
ParagonAlpha
Python Engineer - Hedge Fund
ParagonAlpha
Toronto, Canada
Larson Maddox
Fund Tax Compliance - Associate
Larson Maddox
Toronto, Canada
Oxford Knight
Quantitative Developer - London / Paris / Montreal- Data-Driven Systematic Fund
Oxford Knight
Montreal, Canada
Trafigura
Deals Desk Analyst - Refined Metals
Trafigura
Calgary, Canada
Trafigura
Oil Operator
Trafigura
Calgary, Canada
Top Articles
Goldman Sachs hired a rates trader from Brevan Howard

Goldman Sachs hired a rates trader from Brevan Howard

Morning Coffee: The Goldman Sachs analyst who worked at a supermarket to meet real people. Banks are heading for a crisis that only boomers will recognise

Morning Coffee: The Goldman Sachs analyst who worked at a supermarket to meet real people. Banks are heading for a crisis that only boomers will recognise

Private credit pays much more than private equity, for the moment

Private credit pays much more than private equity, for the moment

Carlyle CEO Harvey Schwartz says his father had "extreme schizophrenia"

Carlyle CEO Harvey Schwartz says his father had "extreme schizophrenia"

Hackerrank testing booms for Python and C++, but not Java

Hackerrank testing booms for Python and C++, but not Java

Related articles

Morning Coffee: The Goldman Sachs analyst who worked at a supermarket to meet real people. Banks are heading for a crisis that only boomers will recognise
Financial

Morning Coffee: The Goldman Sachs analyst who worked at a supermarket to meet real people. Banks are heading for a crisis that only boomers will recognise

8 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Carlyle CEO Harvey Schwartz says his father had "extreme schizophrenia"
Financial

Carlyle CEO Harvey Schwartz says his father had "extreme schizophrenia"

7 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Henry Medina: The anxious ex-Deutsche Bank associate running Litquidity
Financial

Henry Medina: The anxious ex-Deutsche Bank associate running Litquidity

7 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Bank of America's EMEA equity derivatives business is getting some love
Financial

Bank of America's EMEA equity derivatives business is getting some love

7 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.