Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Advice

eFC Student and Graduate Fair

by eFinancialCareers
4 hours ago
1 minute read
eFC Student and Graduate Fair

As financial institutions pipeline their intern and graduate cohorts for 2024, they are looking for new ways to reach and engage with the next generation of talent. They are also facing strong competition from other sectors, including technology, in the graduate recruitment market globally. To help firms stay ahead of the game in this challenging job market, eFinancialCareers held our inaugural Student and Graduate Fair on 22 March and provided recruiters with unique access to thousands of young jobseekers at the pre-application stage. Recruitment representatives of leading companies in the financial services sector were able to chat online in real-time with a diverse group of young candidates across EMEA, Hong Kong and Singapore, and then bring them forward for interviewing, pipelining, or screening.

Browse our next virtual careers events.

author-card-avatar
AUTHOReFinancialCareers
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: David Solomon's new reason Goldman Sachs bankers will be busy for the next decade. Data specialists vs liberal arts graduates

Morning Coffee: David Solomon's new reason Goldman Sachs bankers will be busy for the next decade. Data specialists vs liberal arts graduates

Morning Coffee: Banks and hedge funds don’t care about non-competes. The enormous overhang of mediocre consultants earning $325k

Morning Coffee: Banks and hedge funds don’t care about non-competes. The enormous overhang of mediocre consultants earning $325k

HSBC wants more bankers after adding $415m to the bonus pool and making cuts

HSBC wants more bankers after adding $415m to the bonus pool and making cuts

Evercore is still hiring but it's paying slightly better now, too

Evercore is still hiring but it's paying slightly better now, too

Morning Coffee: Banking MD’s $12m pay guarantee came with a nasty clause. Citi’s new executive is firing a lot of incumbents

Morning Coffee: Banking MD’s $12m pay guarantee came with a nasty clause. Citi’s new executive is firing a lot of incumbents

Top Articles
What is the front office, middle office, and back office of a bank?

What is the front office, middle office, and back office of a bank?

JPMorgan hired Hudson River's head of client market making

JPMorgan hired Hudson River's head of client market making

Citi quietly parted company with its EMEA chief compliance officer

Citi quietly parted company with its EMEA chief compliance officer

Morning Coffee: The HSBC banker who left at the wrong moment. Parisian bankers decide an American boutique is best

Morning Coffee: The HSBC banker who left at the wrong moment. Parisian bankers decide an American boutique is best

People are saying sorry things about Instinet bonuses

People are saying sorry things about Instinet bonuses

Latest Jobs
Bank of Maldives Plc
Chief Financial Officer (relocate to Maldives)
Bank of Maldives Plc
Toronto, Canada
State Street Corporation
IT Audit for Global Markets, Vice President,
State Street Corporation
Toronto, Canada
State Street Corporation
IT Audit for Financial Risk, Vice President
State Street Corporation
Toronto, Canada
Hunter Bond
Data Analyst - Montreal - Up to $75,000 CAD + Bonus + Package
Hunter Bond
Montreal, Canada
Hunter Bond
Production Support/Trading App Specialist (1-6 YOE) Elite Trading Technology | Up to CAD $150,000 + Bonus + Package
Hunter Bond
Montreal, Canada
QBE Insurance
Casualty Underwriter
QBE Insurance
Toronto, Canada

Related articles

What is an investment bank? What does it do?
Advice

What is an investment bank? What does it do?

30 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
What's it like to work for Blackstone? A day in the life of a real estate junior
Advice

What's it like to work for Blackstone? A day in the life of a real estate junior

30 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
How to get a banking job: Work on your personality
Advice

How to get a banking job: Work on your personality

26 Apr 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
0
If you want to work from home, these are the jobs to avoid as a graduate
Advice

If you want to work from home, these are the jobs to avoid as a graduate

23 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.