Deutsche Bank's new managing directors include a Harvard Economics lecturer

Fresh from announcing bonuses, which were down a mere 10% or so according to Bloomberg, Deutsche Bank has promoted a new class of managing directors (MDs).

They include the names below. Historically, Deutsche has been known for paying its MDs unusually generous salaries, particularly in the American market, where it is hamstrung by the European bonus cap. Sources at the bank say these have dissipated in recent years, but headhunters say it's still not unknown for Deutsche Bank MDs in London to receive salaries alone of $820k.

Some of the those on the list (Riccardo Bilò, Annie Koutsavgousti) are on their second stints Deutsche Bank. Marion Laboure, a London-based macro strategist with a PhD has a sideline as an economics lecturer at Harvard, despite being based in London.

Deutsche Bank didn't respond to a request to comment on its promotions.

The new DB MDs include:

Marion Laboure, macro strategist, London, Harvard economics lecturer

Riccardo Bilò, London, industrials investment banking, once quit to work in business development for Ford

Daniel Stevenson, leveraged finance, New York, worked at Deutsche Bank since 2011

Ilir Hasi, leveraged finance, New York, joined from BMO in 2019

Christopher Dass, healthcare, New York, joined from Mizuho in 2018

Tomas Jaureguizar Oriol, investment banking, Madrid, joined Deutsche in 2011

Ben Selinger, New York, ECM, worked at Deutsche Bank since 2011

Annie Koutsavgousti, debt sales, New York, joined DB in 2020, but worked there for six years previously

Guillaume Gonneau, head of EMEA international lending and senior coverage banker, Paris, joined from BNY Mellon in 2014