JPMorgan's scariest man leaving for real after long sabbatical

After 10 months of quiet, some less tech-savvy traders at JPMorgan may have just breathed a sigh of relief in unison. David Hudson, the bank's co-head of CIB digital and platform services, has decided to leave the company following a sabbatical.

Hudson joined the bank back in 2017 and was given seemingly limitless funding to pursue innovative technological products. He had some issues with preserving the status quo and was developing "moonshot" products to change the way sales and trading was done at the bank. Some employees were reportedly filled with dread at the prospect.

Today, however, the danger has passed. Hudson announced he was leaving the bank for good, saying that he "would like to spend more time with my young family, and pursue a few hobbies and interests that have been on the back burner for a while." Hudson left on a temporary basis last May to spend time with his family, and the temptation to make the change permanent seems to have been too great to ignore

Hudson did not indicate whether this is a soft retirement, or whether he'd return to full-time employment at a later date. In the meantime, he serves as chair of the post trade committee for the FMSB and as a non-executive director for Brazilian fintech C6 Bank.

