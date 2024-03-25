Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Citi's equities professionals are complaining about two current employees

by Sarah Butcher
4 hours ago
4 minute read
Citi's equities professionals are complaining about two current employees

Citi is in the middle of a major restructuring that will ultimately see 20,000 of global employees disappear. Some of the people it seemingly intends to keep, though, are at the center of complaints about the culture in its equities sales and trading division. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Bloomberg's latest article decrying the historic culture in Citi's equities business cites two senior people who are current in key positions: Salima Habib and Fater Belbachir. 

Habib, who was promoted to oversee equity sales in North America at Citi in January 2024, is accused by Bloomberg of having downplayed a junior employee's complaint about being asked to shorten her skirt and to wear high heels while fielding inquiries from male employees about her love life. Bloomberg says the junior claimed that Habib advised her to talk to a manager, to confront the man directly, or to try meditation but that going through HR would be arduous. Citi declined to comment for this article, but a spokesman told Bloomberg that the comments from the anonymous sources on Habib had been,"mischaracterized and are not consistent with her record of supporting and empowering women throughout her career.”

Bloomberg's latest piece also refers to the complaints made by Citigroup Ardith Lindsey against London-based Fater Belbachir, the bank's global head of equities. Belbachir is not a defendant in Lindsey's case, but she claims that he helped to create a sexist environment in Citi's trading business, which included supporting Lindsey's abusive ex-boyfriend, Citi MD Mani Singh. Citi told Bloomberg: “The reference to Mr. Belbachir is based on an unsubstantiated claim in a lawsuit that Citi is strongly contesting.”

Irrespective of Lindsey's allegations, Citi insiders suggest that Belbachir is unpopular among some people internally. Hired from Barclays in 2020, he spent much of his career at JPMorgan and is accused by some Citi employees of hiring and favoring his own people. They allegedly include Yohann Freoa, who joined from Barclays in 2021 as head of flow trading for delta one and convertible bonds.

Some of Belbachir's alleged favorites have disappeared, however. Dirk Keijer, head of equities trading for Europe, was cut in November 2023. Tom Lynch, who he hired in 2022 as head of prime sales, was cut in January 2024, in a move which some suggest is symptomatic of a lack of strategy in the equities business. 

There are no implications that Keijer or Lynch were cut for reasons linked to the complaints by Lindsey or the broader accusations of sexism in Citi's equities team. Some of those mentioned in Lindsey's complaint have been cut, though. - Tim Gately, the US head of equity sales, was also cut in January '24. Gately, who is also not a defendant in Lindsey's case, is accused by Lindsey of praising her abusive ex, despite being aware of his poor treatment to her. 

Bloomberg said today that Citi also dismissed a junior equities trader who'd been showing the underwear of a woman he'd purportedly slept with. Dan Keegan, who ran Citi's equities trading business at the time, left in 2022 to start an investment fund focused on fintech opportunities. There is no implication that he was directly involved in any of the sexism allegations.

One senior ex-Citi equities trader in London, says he saw no sign of the sexist environment alleged by Bloomberg or Lindsey and that the problem seemed to originate in the US. "If anything, the macro team had a worse reputation," he suggests.

  Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.) 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's top high yield trader made a huge loss at a hedge fund. Citigroup's other ranking of female graduates

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's top high yield trader made a huge loss at a hedge fund. Citigroup's other ranking of female graduates

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

Edward Ruff, 40 year-old Citigroup MD accused of shouting at juniors, had a rough start

Edward Ruff, 40 year-old Citigroup MD accused of shouting at juniors, had a rough start

Goldman Sachs' popular, kind, French MD makes "hardest" decision to quit

Goldman Sachs' popular, kind, French MD makes "hardest" decision to quit

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

Top Articles
Accenture added 13,000 AI specialists, only needs 27,000 more

Accenture added 13,000 AI specialists, only needs 27,000 more

Citi's equities professionals are complaining about two current employees

Citi's equities professionals are complaining about two current employees

Goldman Sachs' popular, kind, French MD makes "hardest" decision to quit

Goldman Sachs' popular, kind, French MD makes "hardest" decision to quit

Goldman Sachs protected London employees while 2023 revenues plummeted

Goldman Sachs protected London employees while 2023 revenues plummeted

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's top high yield trader made a huge loss at a hedge fund. Citigroup's other ranking of female graduates

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's top high yield trader made a huge loss at a hedge fund. Citigroup's other ranking of female graduates

Recommended Jobs
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Quantitative Researcher (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Quantitative Analyst - Systematic Hedge Fund- Python | C# | SQL | Machine Learning
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Man Group plc
Senior Quantitative Researcher - Fixed Income Cash & Derivatives
Man Group plc
London, United Kingdom
BNY Mellon
Director, APAC FX Product Manager (Treasury Services)
BNY Mellon
Singapore
StriveX
Head of Operations, Banking
StriveX
Singapore
Aramco
Financial Reporting Analyst (Saudi Arabia based)
Aramco
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Goldman Sachs' popular, kind, French MD makes "hardest" decision to quit
Financial

Goldman Sachs' popular, kind, French MD makes "hardest" decision to quit

25 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Goldman Sachs protected London employees while 2023 revenues plummeted
Financial

Goldman Sachs protected London employees while 2023 revenues plummeted

25 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's top high yield trader made a huge loss at a hedge fund. Citigroup's other ranking of female graduates
Financial

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's top high yield trader made a huge loss at a hedge fund. Citigroup's other ranking of female graduates

25 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Hong Kong bankers: "The attraction of Singapore has died off"
Financial

Hong Kong bankers: "The attraction of Singapore has died off"

24 Mar 2024
comment icon
4
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.