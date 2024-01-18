Citi is still hiring tech MDs in Singapore

Amid Citi's massive restructuring, the bank is set to conduct around 5,000 initial "mostly managerial" job cuts. Many senior employees are on the way out, but that doesn't mean that nobody wants to come in; the latest example of this is Alex Quinteri, an MD in APAC cybersecurity that joined the bank last week.

Quinteri's most senior roles have been in the insurance industry. He was global head of cybersecurity at AIA in Hong Kong, then global CISO for FWD Insurance, another Hong Kong based firm. His new role sees him move to Singapore, however.

Despite the times a-changing, Citi's commitment to tech is resolute. CFO Mark Mason said in the bank's Q4 earnings call that it invested $12bn in tech last year, highlighting "cloud and cyber" as key areas supporting its infrastructure.

The focus on cybersecurity is especially important during bonus season. This time last year, a disgruntled Credit Suisse employee leaked salary and bonus data for thousands of employees and alumni. Safe to say, no bank wants to repeat that saga.

