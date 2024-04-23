Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Barclays' bankers and traders are living in fear of early May

by Sarah Butcher
4 hours ago
3 minute read
Barclays' bankers and traders are living in fear of early May

When Barclays announced its fourth quarter results in February, it also unveiled a programme of cost-cutting. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Barclays' cost-cutting programme entails the removal of £2bn ($2.5bn) in costs between 2024 and 2026, of which £700m will come from the corporate and investment bank. £340m of the £2bn will come from cutting headcount. £188m of that £340m will come from cutting people in the corporate and investment bank in particular.

Barclays stated these intentions two months ago. Sources at the bank say the cuts haven't happened yet.

The fear is that they're due, soon.

"The corridor talk is that they'll happen on May 8th," says one trader in New York. "I heard May," says one European banker. "We haven't been told yet, but the fear is that they'll be deep," says a London banker. "My impression is that they've already made their decision about who to cut," he adds.

Barclays declined to comment. The British bank is due to announce its second quarter results on May 25th. Costs consumed 70% of revenues in Barclays' corporate and investment bank last year and the return on tangible equity in the CIB was only 7%. Speaking to Bloomberg in March, Barclays' CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan said that if revenues don't increase sufficiently in the investment banking division to raise the "RoE efficiency" of the bank, then cuts may need to be even deeper.  

Macro traders at the bank are particularly concerned about their futures as Barclays reduces the risk weighted assets allocated to the investment bank. In March, Bloomberg reported that Barclays was preparing "hundreds" of job cuts. So far, insiders say they've only seen a few people go for poor performance. Headhunters say they're fielding calls from Barclays insiders fearful that the axe is about to fall.

In the meantime, there are signs that Barclays' US investment bankers are still leaving for UBS. Technology banker Sean Lynch has just quit to open a new UBS office in Menlo Park.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Banking MD’s $12m pay guarantee came with a nasty clause. Citi’s new executive is firing a lot of incumbents

Morning Coffee: Banking MD’s $12m pay guarantee came with a nasty clause. Citi’s new executive is firing a lot of incumbents

Deutsche Bank MD takes demotion, goes to Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Bank MD takes demotion, goes to Morgan Stanley

Investment bank head pays tribute to "courageous" first year analyst who died aged 22

Investment bank head pays tribute to "courageous" first year analyst who died aged 22

Morning Coffee: Mystery of the alleged Citigroup equities culture survey. Bonuses loosened in London, tightened in New York

Morning Coffee: Mystery of the alleged Citigroup equities culture survey. Bonuses loosened in London, tightened in New York

Morning Coffee: Citigroup is on a mission to cut a lot of jobs this week. Top Barclays trader leaves after bonus complaints

Morning Coffee: Citigroup is on a mission to cut a lot of jobs this week. Top Barclays trader leaves after bonus complaints

Top Articles
If you want to work from home, these are the jobs to avoid as a graduate

If you want to work from home, these are the jobs to avoid as a graduate

Bank cuts the safest jobs in Europe after 90% fall in profits

Bank cuts the safest jobs in Europe after 90% fall in profits

JPMorgan is hiring fintech and Goldman Sachs alums for its UX team in London

JPMorgan is hiring fintech and Goldman Sachs alums for its UX team in London

Barclays' bankers and traders are living in fear of early May

Barclays' bankers and traders are living in fear of early May

Morning Coffee: Mystery of the alleged Citigroup equities culture survey. Bonuses loosened in London, tightened in New York

Morning Coffee: Mystery of the alleged Citigroup equities culture survey. Bonuses loosened in London, tightened in New York

Recommended Jobs
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Quantitative Researcher (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Deutsche Bank
Trader - Vice President
Deutsche Bank
New York, United States
Oxford Knight
Quantitative Analyst - Systematic Hedge Fund- Python | C# | SQL | Machine Learning
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Anson McCade
Junior Quantitative Researcher
Anson McCade
London, United Kingdom
Man Group plc
Portfolio Manager (Macro)
Man Group plc
London, United Kingdom
Morgan Stanley
Global Fixed Income and FX Investment Analyst, Executive Director
Morgan Stanley
New York, United States

Related articles

Bank cuts the safest jobs in Europe after 90% fall in profits
Financial

Bank cuts the safest jobs in Europe after 90% fall in profits

23 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Mystery of the alleged Citigroup equities culture survey. Bonuses loosened in London, tightened in New York
Financial

Morning Coffee: Mystery of the alleged Citigroup equities culture survey. Bonuses loosened in London, tightened in New York

23 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Workaholic ex-Apollo boss is doing some heavy hiring for his new platform
Financial

Workaholic ex-Apollo boss is doing some heavy hiring for his new platform

22 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
"The top tier people are not going to multistrategy hedge funds now"
Financial

"The top tier people are not going to multistrategy hedge funds now"

22 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.