Pay

It's time! The eFinancialCareers 2024 salary & bonus survey is live

by eFinancialCareers
8 minutes ago
2 minute read
It's time! The eFinancialCareers 2024 salary & bonus survey is live

Bonus sucked? Don’t worry, you’re not the only one.

2023 was a rough year for the financial services industry. No one needs to be told that. But that doesn’t mean that everyone is feeling the pain equally.

Once again, we're running our annual salary and bonus survey so that you can gauge where you stand. Last year we had over 3,500 respondents working in front, middle and back office jobs across the industry globally, on both the buy-side and the sell-side. This year we'd love to have more. 

Our salary & bonus report, which will be based on the data submitted by you (and others) will be published later this quarter and bring much needed transparency on pay across the industry. Keep an eye out!

CLICK HERE TO COMPLETE THE EFINANCIALCAREERS SALARY & BONUS SURVEY 2024

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

eFinancialCareers
