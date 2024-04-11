Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

The "secret weapon" of Citadel Securities quants is bolstered by AI

by Alex McMurray
7 hours ago
2 minute read
The "secret weapon" of Citadel Securities quants is bolstered by AI

In the world of banking, AI looks like many to be a harbinger of doom for certain jobs. Across the road, at trading firms like Ken Griffin's Citadel Securities, the opposite is true. Costas Bekas, head of research for the company, spoke yesterday at the Google Cloud Next conference about the "secret weapon" that makes Citadel Securities quants great, and how AI will make them greater still.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

Bekas said Citadel Securities people are set apart by the fact that they know "how to price things very well." Quants there are managed in an "unsupervised fashion," and asked to find patterns in data. It doesn't have to be similar to what other quants are doing, it just has to be "interesting." From there, quants then try to model the market, combining "key constituents," in a way that helps predict the future.

Bekas said Citadel Securities' quants are victims of their own success when it comes to data: they have so much of it that it's impossible to read it all.  Yes, you can add constraints to a search that make it "easier to find a solution," but it remains "very difficult to find the best solution." Bekas says AI allows quants to "explore the space with less constraints," but maintains that "the human is in the center" of any strategy tested.

AI isn't infallible, though. Bekas said it's vital to keep "feet on the ground" to not only prevent costs from growing out of hand, but keep the tech from going on unprofitable tangents. "If you're not careful," Bekas says, "the purpose will be defeated, and we will lose money instead of making it."

Bekas was speaking at the Google Cloud event after the FT reported this week that Citadel was moving data and algorithm testing to Google Cloud.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
The highest paid 24 year-old traders are probably on the rates desks

The highest paid 24 year-old traders are probably on the rates desks

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan's 22-year-olds on $100k salaries may go extinct. The banking associate who’s forbidden from playing golf with clients

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan's 22-year-olds on $100k salaries may go extinct. The banking associate who’s forbidden from playing golf with clients

Goldman Sachs trader at hedge fund Millennium amasses circa $8m bonus within months

Goldman Sachs trader at hedge fund Millennium amasses circa $8m bonus within months

"When I worked in trading, I was spending $140k a year on cocaine"

"When I worked in trading, I was spending $140k a year on cocaine"

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

Top Articles
A Citi MD who was promoted in December found a new job

A Citi MD who was promoted in December found a new job

The "secret weapon" of Citadel Securities quants is bolstered by AI

The "secret weapon" of Citadel Securities quants is bolstered by AI

$45bn fintech hires a generative AI executive in Chicago

$45bn fintech hires a generative AI executive in Chicago

JPMorgan bankers are wondering who else might follow Vis Raghavan to Citi

JPMorgan bankers are wondering who else might follow Vis Raghavan to Citi

25 year-old-women in banking work far fewer hours than 25-year-old-men

25 year-old-women in banking work far fewer hours than 25-year-old-men

Recommended Jobs
Lending Director, Investment Finance
London, United Kingdom
Pearse Partners
Real Estate Finance VP
Pearse Partners
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Some senior Credit Suisse risk people regrouped at their very own London consultancy
Tech

Some senior Credit Suisse risk people regrouped at their very own London consultancy

10 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
HFT firm's "shiny London office" tempts away Google engineer of 17 years
Tech

HFT firm's "shiny London office" tempts away Google engineer of 17 years

10 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management
Tech

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

9 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
3
JPMorgan's AI jobs now number 2,000 people and they should be safe from cuts
Tech

JPMorgan's AI jobs now number 2,000 people and they should be safe from cuts

9 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.