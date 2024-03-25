Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

Accenture added 13,000 AI specialists, only needs 27,000 more

by Sarah Butcher
19 minutes ago
3 minute read
Accenture added 13,000 AI specialists, only needs 27,000 more

The times are not good at Accenture, the professional services firm which last year cut 19,000 jobs and last week trimmed its revenue growth forecasts, prompting an 8% drop in its share price. But if you work in artificial intelligence (AI) for Accenture, you are seemingly immune to the hardship.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

In June 2023, Accenture announced plans to invest $3bn over three years in AI and to add 40,000 AI experts, thereby doubling its AI workforce. Speaking last week, Accenture's CEO Julie Sweet, said the company now has "over 53,000 skilled data and AI practitioners" and intends to have 80,000 by 2026.

While other areas of Accenture's business lose momentum, AI is the gift that keeps on giving. Sweet said AI is about more than simply implementing a large language model. "To reinvent using technology, data and AI you must have the right digital core, change your processes and ways of working, reskill and upskill your people and build new capabilities around responsible AI," she said during the investor call. This must be accompanied by "a deep understanding of industry and function in order to unlock the value." Accenture can helpfully bring all of this to the AI table. 

Even better, Sweet suggested that these are early days for the AI revolution. "90% of the opportunities lie ahead," she declared in relation to AI. In cloud migration, she said 80% of the opportunities lie ahead; in security, she deemed that only 65% do. 

As Accenture hurries to hire tens of AI specialists, or maybe just to retrain some existing staff, there are signs that it might be interested in adding finance professionals. It's looking for a "digital finance transformation consultant" in London and various salespeople to sell its AI products in New York. Pay isn't bad, but isn't the best: after eight years as a data science manager, Levelsfyi suggests you can earn $180k working for Accenture in New York.

  Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.) 

Photo by CARTER SAUNDERS on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Accenture added 13,000 AI specialists, only needs 27,000 more

Accenture added 13,000 AI specialists, only needs 27,000 more

Citi's equities professionals are complaining about two current employees

Citi's equities professionals are complaining about two current employees

Goldman Sachs' popular, kind, French MD makes "hardest" decision to quit

Goldman Sachs' popular, kind, French MD makes "hardest" decision to quit

Goldman Sachs protected London employees while 2023 revenues plummeted

Goldman Sachs protected London employees while 2023 revenues plummeted

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's top high yield trader made a huge loss at a hedge fund. Citigroup's other ranking of female graduates

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's top high yield trader made a huge loss at a hedge fund. Citigroup's other ranking of female graduates

Latest Jobs
Hunter Bond
Senior System Administrator
Hunter Bond
Montreal, Canada
Hunter Bond
Software Engineer (C++)
Hunter Bond
Montreal, Canada
Hunter Bond
Accounts Payable Clerk - Up to $80k CAD + Bonus
Hunter Bond
Toronto, Canada
Hunter Bond
Client Relations - Front Office Trading
Hunter Bond
Toronto, Canada
Hunter Bond
Client Relationship Manager - Leading Trading firm
Hunter Bond
Toronto, Canada
Hunter Bond
Data Center Operations Engineer - Up to $120k CAD - Hybrid
Hunter Bond
Montreal, Canada

Related articles

High frequency trading firms are hiring video game CEOs and ex-UBS directors
Tech

High frequency trading firms are hiring video game CEOs and ex-UBS directors

22 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
"My experience in prop trading: awkwardness, shaming & inappropriate flirting"
Tech

"My experience in prop trading: awkwardness, shaming & inappropriate flirting"

21 Mar 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Big Four firm's new AI partner: a "shy country kid" who aided NHS Covid policy
Tech

Big Four firm's new AI partner: a "shy country kid" who aided NHS Covid policy

20 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Hedge fund Point72's "elite" team is paying Python quant interns $25k monthly
Tech

Hedge fund Point72's "elite" team is paying Python quant interns $25k monthly

19 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.