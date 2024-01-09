Citadel Securities quant resurfaces at HFT firm in Singapore, 21 months after leaving

Long non-competes for quants in hedge funds and trading firms are standard, but Citadel and Citadel Securities have a reputation for keeping people out the market at the longer end of the range. Accordingly, after almost two years of waiting, a quantitative researcher from Citadel Securities, has resurfaced at a high frequency trading in Singapore.

Zhenkai Lu joins Tower Research Capital as an on-site quantitative researcher. Lu joined Citadel Securities as a researcher in 2017 and left again in May 2022. Since May 2022, he says he's been on gardening leave.

Lu spent the bulk of his tenure in Dublin, working on European and US markets, but moved to Australia for the last year of his employment to work on the Hong Kong single stock option market.

It's not clear what Lu did while he was out of the market. Pierre Bost, a former PM for Eisler Capital, resigned in July and spent six months as a "kitesurfing apprentice", which was apparently his "penance" for doing so. He also resurfaced recently, at hedge fund Balyasny in London.

Citadel Securities declined to comment.

