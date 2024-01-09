Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Hedge fund ExodusPoint is adding PMs after raising new funds

by Sarah Butcher
5 hours ago
3 minute read
Hedge fund ExodusPoint is adding PMs after raising new funds

Hedge fund ExodusPoint didn't have a bad 2023. It may not have been on a par with Citadel, where Bloomberg said returns last year were over 15%, and it may not have actually beaten the 20% rise in the S&P 500, but Michael Gelband's firm outperformed the likes of Schonfeld and Balyasny and set about raising $1bn in the fourth quarter. Now it seems to be putting that money to work. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

It's barely the second week of January, and ExodusPoint has added four portfolio managers already. ✨

Three of the four are in London. They include Angus Abbott, a London-based inflation trader, who as we reported yesterday, has made the interesting decision to exit Barclays.

There's also Andy McDougall, a former emerging markets macro portfolio manager at Millennium and onetime managing director at JPMorgan and senior trader at Credit Suisse and Barclays.

There's Marianna Georgakopoulou who joined in London from creaking Schonfeld, where she was a portfolio manager trading global macro.

And in New York, there's Jeff Knightly, who joined ExodusPoint from Avidity where he was a Partner trading non-therapeutics companies. Prior to that, he worked at Citadel as an analyst for nearly 2.5 years.

ExodusPoint's London portfolio managers and partners were paid an average of £927k ($1.1m) per head in “wages and salaries” in 2022 (the most recent year for which figures are available) and there was a further £64m of profit available for distribution between members. 

After cutting headcount in 2021, the firm has been expanding again. It's not clear how many people were added last year, but in 2022 ExodusPoint added 36 portfolio managers globally. 

This year's hires were presumably secured last year. It's not uncommon for hedge funds to have long non-compete periods, unless individuals are out of the market. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Ernie Journeys on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • my
    myalias
    4 hours ago

    EP raised $1bn in Q4, wow. These big institutional investors really just have too much cash to deploy. Jain Global launch just shows this as well.

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Trafigura
Senior Compliance Analyst - Power
Trafigura
Calgary, Canada
Trafigura
Deals Desk Analyst - Power
Trafigura
Calgary, Canada
Trafigura
Deals Desk Analyst - Refined Metals
Trafigura
Calgary, Canada
Trafigura
Structured Trade Finance Analyst
Trafigura
Calgary, Canada
Trafigura
Data Integration Developer
Trafigura
Calgary, Canada
Oxford Knight
Quantitative Developer - London / Paris / Montreal- Data-Driven Systematic Fund
Oxford Knight
Montreal, Canada
Top Articles
How bankers are changing their lifestyles after 2023

How bankers are changing their lifestyles after 2023

You're sad because you're working too hard, but also because you're working too little

You're sad because you're working too hard, but also because you're working too little

Banks are opening 2025 applications, and JPMorgan heads to HireVues

Banks are opening 2025 applications, and JPMorgan heads to HireVues

Hedge fund ExodusPoint is adding PMs after raising new funds

Hedge fund ExodusPoint is adding PMs after raising new funds

Where to go when you're done with multistrategy hedge funds

Where to go when you're done with multistrategy hedge funds

Related articles

How bankers are changing their lifestyles after 2023
Financial

How bankers are changing their lifestyles after 2023

9 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Where to go when you're done with multistrategy hedge funds
Financial

Where to go when you're done with multistrategy hedge funds

9 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Not every banker is confident about finding a new job
Financial

Not every banker is confident about finding a new job

9 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Barclays' sudden emergence as one of biggest job cutters. Pay squeeze at Jefferies
Financial

Morning Coffee: Barclays' sudden emergence as one of biggest job cutters. Pay squeeze at Jefferies

9 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.