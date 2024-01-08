Discover your dream Career
A top UBS technologist is resigning. He's not joining Citadel

by Sarah Butcher
7 hours ago
2 minute read
A top UBS technologist is resigning. He's not joining Citadel

Awadhesh (Abby) Singh is leaving UBS. He is not joining Citadel. 

Singh, who was global head of equity derivatives technology at UBS, is understood to be quitting today. He will be joining Bloomberg in London as head of the equity derivatives and analytics division. The initial presumption in the market was that he would be joining his former UBS boss Mike Juma who's gone to Citadel Securities as head of credit technology. 

Singh spent two years at UBS in London after joining from Barclays, where he was global head of engineering in November 2021. He was previously head of FX derivatives IT at Bank of America.

He is the latest in a series of exits from UBS's technology business. As well as Juma, they include the likes of Alex Roigarts, Sreej Menon, Robert Nelson, Niranjan Reddy and Steve Pegg. 

Neither UBS nor Singh responded to a request to comment. It's thought that Bloomberg will be making other hires as it builds its equity derivatives team in London. 

Sarah Butcher Global Editor
