Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

JPMorgan graduates may soon have their training in the Metaverse

by Alex McMurray
7 hours ago
3 minute read
JPMorgan graduates may soon have their training in the Metaverse

Immersive technologies like virtual and augmented reality have never quite hit the same euphoric highs (and lows) as crypto or AI, but that doesn't mean there's no place for them, especially in banking. Blair MacIntyre, a JPMorgan MD and global head of immersive technology, spoke recently on MIT's Business Lab podcast about the issues the sector faces and where the most promising developments have been. 

The most exciting use case for MacIntyre at the moment is "immersive training applications." He says that placing a new hire, presumably a graduate or intern, "into a situation rather than watch a video or flick through a presentation" allows them to dynamically engage with training and allows for real-time feedback.

JPMorgan isn't the only bank testing the tech on training younger demographics. Citi also runs a virtual reality internship experience with practical task modules like calculating relevant financial metrics and summarizing key findings in an email. If VR is being used in the pre-hiring and post-hiring process already, could we also expect job interviews to use the tech in future too?

MacIntyre has big plans, which extend beyond training. He wants to integrate AR and VR to into employees' daily lives. In particular, he thinks AR and VR could be used for meetings. However, he says widespread adoption of the technology will only happen when it's seamlessly integrated into workflows, and that this will require work on data migration. "If it takes three or four minutes to move your work into a VR experience, nobody is going to do it," MacIntyre says. "It's too problematic."

Longer term, however, MacIntyre thinks AR and VR, combined with AI, could facilitate, "serendipitous access to information." An in-person meeting leveraging augmented reality, for example, could put your notes in the corner of your eye and let you continue to interact with clients. This would be much easier than surreptitiously checking notes on your phone. Equally, he says that AI could be used for taking notes in AR meetings. 

MacIntyre, who was a Georgia Tech professor for over two decades, seems to be enjoying his new life at JPMorgan. He says the bank is developing "much more sophisticated, much more powerful" solutions. The bank's immersive technology team rotates in analysts from elsewhere in the business and invites other teams to submit ideas to research.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Cantor Fitzgerald
Equity Research Associate- Metals and Mining
Cantor Fitzgerald
Toronto, Canada
City Investment Solutions
Trainee Financial Trader
City Investment Solutions
Toronto, Canada
Trafigura
Structured Trade Finance Analyst
Trafigura
Calgary, Canada
Oxford Knight
Quantitative Developer - London / Paris / Montreal- Data-Driven Systematic Fund
Oxford Knight
Montreal, Canada
QBE Insurance
Underwriter - Cyber and Tech
QBE Insurance
Toronto, Canada
ParagonAlpha
Python Engineer - Hedge Fund
ParagonAlpha
Toronto, Canada
Top Articles
The roaring return of bonus expectations at JPMorgan, Bank of America (& Citi, maybe)

The roaring return of bonus expectations at JPMorgan, Bank of America (& Citi, maybe)

UBS decided it wants all these Credit Suisse bankers in New York after all

UBS decided it wants all these Credit Suisse bankers in New York after all

JPMorgan graduates may soon have their training in the Metaverse

JPMorgan graduates may soon have their training in the Metaverse

It's going to be "brutal" at Citigroup, but maybe not here

It's going to be "brutal" at Citigroup, but maybe not here

The Top 10 Ideal Hedge Fund Employers

The Top 10 Ideal Hedge Fund Employers

Related articles

Eisler Capital and the hedge fund infrastructure question
Technology

Eisler Capital and the hedge fund infrastructure question

1 Dec 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0
As Barclays job fears mount, cuts are happening here already
Technology

As Barclays job fears mount, cuts are happening here already

1 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Jane Street: We "fight at a fundamental disadvantage" by using OCAML over C++
Technology

Jane Street: We "fight at a fundamental disadvantage" by using OCAML over C++

30 Nov 2023
comment icon
4
like icon
1
As Nomura cuts costs (again) a tech MD escaped to JPMorgan
Technology

As Nomura cuts costs (again) a tech MD escaped to JPMorgan

30 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.