Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Female M&A bankers are strangely clustered in these teams

by Zeno Toulon
13 November 2023
3 minute read
Female M&A bankers are strangely clustered in these teams

If you're a woman in M&A banking, it seems that you're likely to be at home in some sector teams than others. 

A report from recruitment consultant Pretraga Partners analyzed the representation of women in M&A across 42 different investment banking businesses. The results are… Mixed.

Pretraga found that women made up 18.6% of the workforce. However, it also found that their representation is skewed in favour of some teams over others. As the chart below shows, healthcare is the sweetspot.

Why is that the case? Lazo Cetnik, managing director at Pretraga said it's not clear why women are disproportionately represented in the healthcare sector, but it could be related to academic background. "Within healthcare [banking], more people have a pharmacological or scientific background as opposed to finance or economics," Cetnik said. Only a third of economics students are women, the FT reported

Curiously, it's also the case that women appear to thrive in M&A at Goldman Sachs. Kim Posnett, for example, is a partner at the firm, and its global head of the TMT group. Posnett was also head of investment banking services and head of the TMT group's global internet business before that.  

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here.

Less surprising was the skew towards women in the junior ranks. At the banks it surveyed, Pretraga found that 30% of analysts are women, compared to only 6% of MDs. Women constitute 20% of associates, 17% of VPs, and 13% of directors. The more senior you go, the lower their representation. 

Women are also more likely to work for big banks than boutiques. Whilst middle market banks and boutiques only have around 15% female representation in their banking teams, big banks had an average female representation of 22%.

That might be because big banks have targets for female representation. However, it might also be because boutiques have a reputation for working hours - aside from at Goldman Sachs, the list of banks by working hours is dominated by hard grinding boutique banks. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Analyst / Associate, Direct Lending / Private Debt
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Leverton Search
Junior Global Equity Analyst
Leverton Search
London Borough of Bromley, United Kingdom
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Selby Jennings
Investment Banking Analyst 1
Selby Jennings
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The roaring return of bonus expectations at JPMorgan, Bank of America (& Citi, maybe)

The roaring return of bonus expectations at JPMorgan, Bank of America (& Citi, maybe)

UBS decided it wants all these Credit Suisse bankers in New York after all

UBS decided it wants all these Credit Suisse bankers in New York after all

JPMorgan graduates may soon have their training in the Metaverse

JPMorgan graduates may soon have their training in the Metaverse

It's going to be "brutal" at Citigroup, but maybe not here

It's going to be "brutal" at Citigroup, but maybe not here

The Top 10 Ideal Hedge Fund Employers

The Top 10 Ideal Hedge Fund Employers

Related articles

The roaring return of bonus expectations at JPMorgan, Bank of America (& Citi, maybe)
Financial

The roaring return of bonus expectations at JPMorgan, Bank of America (& Citi, maybe)

4 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
UBS decided it wants all these Credit Suisse bankers in New York after all
Financial

UBS decided it wants all these Credit Suisse bankers in New York after all

4 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
It's going to be "brutal" at Citigroup, but maybe not here
Financial

It's going to be "brutal" at Citigroup, but maybe not here

4 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The Top 10 Ideal Hedge Fund Employers
Financial

The Top 10 Ideal Hedge Fund Employers

4 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.