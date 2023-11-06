Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Deutsche Bank's head of mortgage finance is quietly on his way

by Sarah Butcher
6 November 2023
2 minute read
Deutsche Bank's head of mortgage finance is quietly on his way

If you're going to leave your job in an investment bank, you will not normally do it in the depths of the year just months before bonuses are paid.

And yet, this is what Frederic de Benoist, a Deutsche Bank managing director and the German bank's head of mortgage finance in Europe, is doing. 

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here. 

The reason for Benoist's departure isn't clear and Deutsche isn't commenting. 

Benoist had been at Deutsche for over two decades, having joined after graduating from French business school Edhec. 

His exit comes after Deutsche announced some not especially good third quarter results and said it needed to keep a handle on costs. The bank's credit business, where Benoist sat, performed better than others, though.

Deutsche Bank did some heavy hiring for its credit business in Europe in late 2022, when it recruited various senior people from Credit Suisse to work under Johnny Moore, Credit Suisse's popular former head of credit. As revenues across the investment bank fail to keep pace with rising costs, there are unconfirmed suggestions that the credit team may yet be pruned back again in the future.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

 

 

 

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Analyst / Associate, Direct Lending / Private Debt
London, United Kingdom
Eximius Finance
Senior Regulatory Control + Change/Projects
Eximius Finance
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
Project Manager - Risk and Compliance
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Blackbrook Partners
Associate Growth Debt
Blackbrook Partners
London, United Kingdom
Investigo
12mth FTC - Regulatory Relations SME - Change Lead
Investigo
London, United Kingdom
Eximius Finance
Graduate/Junior - Valuations - Equity Derivatives - Tier 1 Bank
Eximius Finance
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Jane Street's trading floor can be a peculiar place

Jane Street's trading floor can be a peculiar place

"I'm leaving UBS because it's mediocre compared to Credit Suisse"

"I'm leaving UBS because it's mediocre compared to Credit Suisse"

Ex-BofA director leaves high frequency trading for crypto

Ex-BofA director leaves high frequency trading for crypto

Female graduates get jobs in venture capital, but not the best ones

Female graduates get jobs in venture capital, but not the best ones

UBS's $500m of Credit Suisse retention bonuses expire next year

UBS's $500m of Credit Suisse retention bonuses expire next year

Related articles

Female graduates get jobs in venture capital, but not the best ones
Financial

Female graduates get jobs in venture capital, but not the best ones

8 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
UBS's $500m of Credit Suisse retention bonuses expire next year
Financial

UBS's $500m of Credit Suisse retention bonuses expire next year

8 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs bankers to get enormous bonuses, or not. Urine on the floor at top hedge fund
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs bankers to get enormous bonuses, or not. Urine on the floor at top hedge fund

8 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The happy bank making harsh layoffs
Financial

The happy bank making harsh layoffs

7 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.