Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

Now Citi hired a top technologist from UBS/Credit Suisse

by Sarah Butcher
19 hours ago
2 minute read
Now Citi hired a top technologist from UBS/Credit Suisse

The UBS technology exits appear to be coming thick and fast. Following yesterday's revelation that Mike Juma has left for Citadel Securities, it's become apparent that one of Juma's new key reports has gone to Citi. 

Alan Downie, who was the head of Credit Suisse's markets electronic trading platform, is joining Citi as head of FX technology in January. 

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter.

Citi declined to comment on Downie's arrival, which comes as the bank is in the process of finalising a restructuring plan that could see it cutting up to 10% of jobs in some teams. CNBC reported today that those cuts will start soon. 

UBS didn't respond to a request to comment on Downie's exit. It's not clear whether he had moved across from Credit Suisse or not.

Some Credit technologists have told us they're disinclined to join UBS because it's more bureaucratic than their previous employer. There have been various exits.

UBS chief executive Sergio Ermotti said today that most Credit Suisse platforms are being discontinued. “In 95% of the cases we migrate business into the UBS platform,” Ermotti reportedly declared at an event in London. “We have 3,000 IT applications of Credit Suisse and we’re going to keep 300. And that in a sense will allow us to create clarity around the IT platform.”

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Goodman Masson
Analyst/Associate - Direct Lending Portfolio Management
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Harrington Starr
Programme Manager-Regulatory Change
Harrington Starr
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate, Direct Lending / Private Debt
London, United Kingdom
Fourier Ltd
Hedge Fund - Software Developers - any OO background!
Fourier Ltd
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Staff Software Engineer - London- Distributed Systems / Low Latency
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Software Developer (Core)- Award-Winning Software Start-Up
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
A "zombie" invasion will hit fintech and venture capital in 2025

A "zombie" invasion will hit fintech and venture capital in 2025

Morning Coffee: Well-rested Goldman analysts told to prepare for insomnia. Boomer hedge fund managers disappearing in London

Morning Coffee: Well-rested Goldman analysts told to prepare for insomnia. Boomer hedge fund managers disappearing in London

The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

The pay problems of a fintech with too many top performers

The pay problems of a fintech with too many top performers

SocGen bulks up its NY sales team - courtesy of Morgan Stanley

SocGen bulks up its NY sales team - courtesy of Morgan Stanley

Related articles

The pest controllers applying for £200k finance jobs
Technology

The pest controllers applying for £200k finance jobs

15 Nov 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
1
Citadel Securities poached UBS's top credit trading technologist
Technology

Citadel Securities poached UBS's top credit trading technologist

14 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
High frequency trading interns aren't getting job offers
Technology

High frequency trading interns aren't getting job offers

14 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Another senior Credit Suisse technologist is leaving UBS
Technology

Another senior Credit Suisse technologist is leaving UBS

14 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.