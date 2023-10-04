Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Credit Suisse MD decamps to the public sector

by Zeno Toulon
4 October 2023
2 minute read
Credit Suisse MD decamps to the public sector

Credit Suisse’s refugees have shown up in all sorts of places (they’re in high enough demand that they’re even tilting the hiring market). But some of the outliers are migrating out to a distant zone - the public sector.

One of those refugees is Raquel Sanchez. Sanchez was co-head of Credit Suisse’s portfolio management group, which she joined back in 2007 from TIAA, a private provider of pensions for teachers, academics, government employees, and a few other career paths. It might be a convenient bit of work experience; she recently joined the New York State Insurance Fund to be its Chief Investment Credit Officer.

She’s far from the only banker at the fund, but she’s almost definitely the most senior – the only person that comes close is Margarita Genis, a portfolio manager and former Merrill Lynch (and UBS) director in RMBS (Residential, Mortgage-Based Securities) structuring.

Although it's technically a government entity, the New York State Insurance fund is actually a big deal. According to its most recent annual report, it has $22bn of assets under management and runs some very good mindfulness programs, so Sanchez may have fallen on her feet.  

Credit Suisse’s former people have shown up at hedge funds and private equity funds, as well as the more expected destinations such as rival banks. Sadly (for some of them), not many have actually ended up at Credit Suisse’s new overlord – UBS.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
CW Talent
Quantitative Researcher
CW Talent
New York, United States
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Focus Capital Markets
Senior Hedge Fund Accountant
Focus Capital Markets
San Francisco, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Fixed Income Quantitative Analyst
New York, United States
Top Articles
Layoffs at Barclays & RBC: Real estate, FIG, industrials, healthcare

Layoffs at Barclays & RBC: Real estate, FIG, industrials, healthcare

Sequoia partner: ChatGPT is "like a smart overconfident intern"

Sequoia partner: ChatGPT is "like a smart overconfident intern"

OakNorth CEO: unprofitable fintechs are hogging scarce talent

OakNorth CEO: unprofitable fintechs are hogging scarce talent

Citi is still hiring risk MDs amidst its cuts

Citi is still hiring risk MDs amidst its cuts

"I was just laid off from my banking job. It was a complete surprise"

"I was just laid off from my banking job. It was a complete surprise"

Related articles

Layoffs at Barclays & RBC: Real estate, FIG, industrials, healthcare
Financial

Layoffs at Barclays & RBC: Real estate, FIG, industrials, healthcare

5 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Citi is still hiring risk MDs amidst its cuts
Financial

Citi is still hiring risk MDs amidst its cuts

5 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
"I was just laid off from my banking job. It was a complete surprise"
Financial

"I was just laid off from my banking job. It was a complete surprise"

5 Oct 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
2
Balyasny still looks like one of London's top paying hedge funds
Financial

Balyasny still looks like one of London's top paying hedge funds

5 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.