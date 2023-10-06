JPMorgan's newest MD just got hired from Stripe

Can you leverage a job in fintech for a top role at a US investment bank? Depending on the fintech, yes. Alumni from Stripe have been popping up at JPMorgan a fair few times over the past year, but the most recent woman to make the switch has got a coveted managing director (MD) position.

Kate Walton joins JPMorgan as chief commercial officer of merchant acquisitions for its payments division in New York. She spent the last two years in the city with Stripe, working as a strategic platform partnerships lead. During her time there, the fintech launched the Stripe Partner Ecosystem.

The bulk of Walton's careers was spent at payments company AmEx, where she was an executive director in global corporate payments and a consultant to the CFO. She began her career in a more traditional financial institution, however, as a trading and research associate at US fund management house AllianceBernstein.

A number of senior Stripe alumni joined JPMorgan in 2023, but these were predominantly in the first months of the year. Rachel Schwar and Erica Bartsch both joined as executive directors, while Mei Zhu joined as a senior director of software engineering.

