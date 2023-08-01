Discover your dream Career
Ex-Standard Chartered private bank COO joins London fintech

by Alex McMurray
1 August 2023
Are top finance executives still interested in fintech? If the newest acquisition from London payments fintech 3S Money is anything to go by, yes. It recently hired Angela Knight, former COO of Standard Chartered's private banking division, in a currently unknown role.

She hasn't joined fintech from the bank, however. She left her COO role in 2020 to become a managing director at investment solutions firm Equiom Group. Knight also spent a year and a half on the board of directors for digital private banking fintech 220, but left the position in October 2021.

Knight was at Standard Chartered over two decades, joining in 1998. She held positions across multiple different geographic locations, including the Switzerland office, where she was also COO. Her final position there saw her move to Dubai, where she has remained ever since.

She's not the only top Standard Chartered alumnus at 3S Money's Dubai office. Its MENA CEO, Evangelos Kaldelis, was the bank's head of client servicing and transacting, as well as JPMorgan's COO and head of client service. He joined in April of last year.

Alex McMurray
