Advice

Singaporeans & Singapore PRs in Financial Services Virtual Career Event

by eFinancialCareers
28 July 2023
Singaporeans & Singapore PRs in Financial Services Virtual Career Event

On July 21, eFinancialCareers held a Virtual Career Event – Singaporeans and Singapore PRs in Financial Services – designed to help companies to connect local candidates.

The event provided recruitment representatives from leading organisations in the finance sector with unique access to hundreds of Singaporean professionals at the pre-application stage. The recruiters were able to chat online with professionals across a variety of sought-after functions – including private wealth, technology and compliance – and bring them forward for interviewing, pipelining, or screening.

In this report, we review the success of Singaporeans and Singapore PRs in Financial Services and look at the key reasons why it added value for both employers and candidates.

Full version of this report can be found here 

Browse our next virtual careers events

